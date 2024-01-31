Home The Feed
Your selections:

Physical and mental availability key to growth | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

Physical and mental availability key to growth
31 January 2024
Physical and mental availability key to growth
Brand equity & strength Brand loyalty Brand growth

Brands should focus on building mental and physical availability rather than trying to grow by serving a particular group of consumers and fulfilling different needs than their rivals.

That’s according to a study, “The market-based assets theory of brand competition”, by Byron Sharp, John Dawes and Kirsten Victory, from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science.

Why mental and physical availability matter

The study questioned the “Segmentation, Targeting, Positioning” (STP) theory – the view that brands grow by attracting a narrow customer segment and/or responding to unique need states. Instead, it said the goal for marketers should be mental...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in