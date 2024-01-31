Physical and mental availability key to growth | WARC | The Feed

Brand equity & strength Brand loyalty Brand growth

Brands should focus on building mental and physical availability rather than trying to grow by serving a particular group of consumers and fulfilling different needs than their rivals.

That’s according to a study, “The market-based assets theory of brand competition”, by Byron Sharp, John Dawes and Kirsten Victory, from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science.

Why mental and physical availability matter

The study questioned the “Segmentation, Targeting, Positioning” (STP) theory – the view that brands grow by attracting a narrow customer segment and/or responding to unique need states. Instead, it said the goal for marketers should be mental...