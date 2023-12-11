Philip Morris ‘powers on two engines’ | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Philip Morris ‘powers on two engines’
As it continues to move towards a smoke-free business, Philip Morris International (PMI) expects that by 2030 two-thirds of revenue will come from heat-not-burn and oral nicotine products.
The primary brands driving this in each segment are, respectively, IQOS and ZYN, said CFO Emmanuel Babeau during a Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference Call.
Why the tobacco industry matters
The world of tobacco has changed enormously in recent years, as combustible products are banished to the margins in many markets, to be replaced by non-combustible offerings which are often a very different proposition to what smokers are used to.
That means that consumers will need to be educated about these offerings – which will be challenging in a heavily regulated industry – and that PMI will need to understand and address obstacles to adoption.
What PMI is doing
- If PMI’s brands are to carry on growing, the business will have to offer support: IQOS is a great product, Babeau said, but “we still need to make sure that the consumer knows about it.”
- He reported a clear correlation between “the awareness, the knowledge, the understanding of what IQOS is about and the performance in terms of volume”.
- ZYN is growing fast in the US – “simply the most successful nicotine product in the US today”, according to Babeau – where oral nicotine now accounts for more than 10% of PMI’s smoke-free portfolio.
- Innovation is critical. “We want to reach all smokers through the planet, and therefore, we need to develop a portfolio that is able to do that,” siad Babeau.
- New products such as LEVIA do not contain tobacco but a “non-tobacco substrate” infused with nicotine, which PMI hopes could avoid the taxes on some of its other products.
Key quote
“It’s really important that we continue to reach smokers, that we continue to make IQOS exciting … It also has to be a fun product, it has to be enjoyable, it has to be lifestyle – and we need to continue to invest in all these dimensions” – Emmanuel Babeau, CFO, Philip Morris International.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha, Reuters
[Image: PMI]
Email this content