Pharma brands can tap social media influencers | WARC | The Feed
Pharma brands can tap social media influencers
Seven in ten Americans either follow or seek out health content or learn about health/medical issues from social media – and the vast majority of those who engage take some form of action.
That’s according to a survey conducted by Ogilvy, which has just launched a health-first suite of global influencer marketing services.
Key findings
- Almost all of those who engage (93%) with health-related social media accounts report taking some action as a result of seeing health or medical related social media content.
- Over half (54%) scheduled an appointment (e.g. check-up, for an issue or preventative screening) after seeing health or medical-related social media content.
- Of those who are engaged with health-related social media accounts, about half (47%) reported that such accounts have made it easier to learn about health conditions.
- Similarly, four in ten (42%) indicate they feel more confident in making health decisions because of health or medical social media accounts.
Why it matters
Both patient and healthcare provider communities are increasingly relying on social media platforms for health information, with influencers helping people understand and make health and wellness decisions more than ever before. Ogilvy believes brands can embrace influence to establish relationships with patients and healthcare communities, leading to improved consumer engagement, medical adoption, and brand awareness.
Key quote
“Expert and specialist influencers are a new frontier for health and pharma brand engagement … [Those] brands that get this right will reap the benefits from a rapidly expanding creator economy” – Kim Johnson, Global CEO, Ogilvy Health.
Sourced from Ogilvy
