Procter & Gamble, the consumer goods manufacturer, is drawing on a “five-fecta” growth equation – based on category, users, share, profit and sales – as it tries to increase the size of the market for its brands.

“Growing markets is the ambition that we're setting for our brands,” Marc Pritchard, P&G’s chief brand officer, told delegates at the Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA) 2023 Masters of Marketing conference.

Why market growth matters for brands

