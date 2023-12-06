P&G undertakes ‘superiority’ reset | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
P&G undertakes 'superiority' reset
P&G undertakes ‘superiority’ reset
Brand management Strategy
FMCG giant Procter & Gamble is resetting its ‘superiority’ criteria in order to avoid inertia, according to its CFO.
Context
- P&G has for several years now been focused on a superiority strategy, whereby innovative products are backed by investment in marketing to deliver value for both consumers and retailers.
- “We were very concerned about inertia that could set in … when we’ve gone from 30% of our product portfolio being superior to now 80% being superior,” CFO Andre Schulten told the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.
The reset
- Accordingly, the company has decided to “sharpen the criteria for what we consider superior” in the categories in which it operates.
- “We [have] basically reset that 80% superiority down to between 20% and 30%, depending on the category and the region,” said Schulten. “And we’ve introduced incremental criteria into the innovation and the consumer design process to sharpen the thinking in each of the categories.”
What it means
- Products should be “so superior that when you use them for the first time, you are clear that it’s the best possible solution you could purchase,” Schulten explained.
- “That will trigger the desire to share that experience, it will trigger repeat loyalty, but it will also trigger what we believe is social media buzz and, therefore, word of mouth.”
- Environmental sustainability is being “integrated into the superiority vectors” that consumers consider; given a choice of a product that works for them or one that is more environmentally sustainable, “they will prefer the solution that has both elements without a trade-off”.
Putting it all together
“Our belief is that the combination of superiority when combined with pricing yields a better outcome from a volume standpoint – and that’s what we’re seeing,” Schulten said.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
