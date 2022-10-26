P&G targets growth with diverse consumers | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
P&G targets growth with diverse consumers
Diverse audiences are “perhaps the biggest opportunity for market growth” in the United States, according to Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer at consumer packaged goods titan Procter & Gamble.
The opportunity
Speaking at the Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA) 2022 Masters of Marketing conference, Pritchard referenced various statistics to make his case:
- The 2020 US Census stated that 100% of the country’s population growth in the last ten years was attributable to Black, Hispanic, Asian and Pacific Islander, Native and Indigenous, multi-racial and multi-ethnic communities.
- Such growth translates into $5 trillion of buying power, further augmenting the economic muscle of audiences which have been a key contributor to sales growth in the past decade.
- Indeed, half of P&G’s sales growth is now “consistently coming from Black, Hispanic, and Asian Pacific consumers,” Pritchard said.
The task
- P&G’s analysis found that its category-leading brands often had a market share that was “near the national average” with diverse communities.
- “But when you go and click deeper, you find that many individual brands have market shares among multicultural consumers that are well below the national average,” Pritchard added.
Improving its performance with these segments could yield a huge financial windfall for P&G. “Closing these gaps to achieve shares just equal to the national average would be worth more than $500 million in extra sales annually,” Pritchard said. “There are a few opportunities and even come close.”
The next steps
Pritchard noted that “hard work” is needed if P&G, and other marketers, are to find success in this area:
- Mindsets have to shift, embracing the idea that “multicultural marketing is mainstream marketing.”
- Research programs must be truly inclusive, and deliver insights into all consumer groups.
- A core objective for P&G’s brands is to reach between 80% and 90% of diverse audiences, a significant increase for certain offerings in its portfolio.
- Casting in ads has to be “at least proportionate” to the composition of the US population.
- Such messaging also should be relevant and “portray people accurately and authentically.”
- Another goal is placing ads alongside content which “resonates with who we're trying to reach.”
- Heightened investment is vital to support media properties that are owned and operated by members of diverse communities.
The big idea
“We're accustomed to marketing to the average. We grew up marketing to the average. Now we require a much more deliberate focus.” – Marc Pritchard, chief brand officer, Procter & Gamble.
Email this content