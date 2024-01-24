P&G sees ‘constructive disruption’ as a competitive advantage | WARC | The Feed
P&G sees ‘constructive disruption’ as a competitive advantage
Procter & Gamble’s willingness to change, adapt and create new trends – and its commitment to communicating its innovations – is crucial to the FMCG giant’s competitive advantage, says its CEO.
Two fronts
- “We’re disrupting traditional lab-based innovation models to dramatically increase the speed and breadth of discovery,” Jon Moeller told an earnings call.
- “We continue to be a constructive disruptor of brand building,” the CEO added, “in-housing more of the media planning and placement activity, using our proprietary tools and consumer data to increase effectiveness and efficiency of our communication.”
Improving productivity
- By using AI tools to optimize fill rates, and for dynamic routing and sourcing optimization, P&G expects to achieve savings of up to $300m.
- Productivity improvements across all operations will fund investments in innovation, brand building and market growth.
- “We have line of sight to savings from improved marketing productivity, more efficiency and greater effectiveness, avoiding excess frequency and reducing waste while increasing reach,” said Moeller.
Key quote
“Now is not the time to be pulling back on investments in marketing or commercialization efforts of innovation” – Jon Moeller, CEO, Procter & Gamble.
Context
P&G has for several years been focused on a superiority strategy, whereby innovative products are backed by investment in marketing to deliver value for both consumers and retailers. At the end of 2023, it announced it was resetting its ‘superiority’ criteria in order to avoid inertia.
