P&G sees benefits from in-housed media buying | WARC | The Feed

P&G sees benefits from in-housed media buying
Strategy
In-house media buying has enabled Procter & Gamble (P&G), the consumer goods manufacturer, to reduce its costs by a minimum of 10% where the company has implemented this approach.
Why media in-housing matters
Various brands decided to in-house media buying as a way to get a clearer view of how and where their money is being spent, as well as to gain a fuller understanding of campaign results. Having direct control of this activity also presents the ability to optimise campaigns at greater speed if the necessary systems are in place.
Takeaways
- Marc Pritchard, Procter & Gamble’s chief brand officer, discussed this topic at the Association of National Advertisers’ (ANA) 2024 Media Conference.
- The owner of Pampers diapers, Tide laundry detergent and Crest toothpaste is responsible for almost all media buying in-house in the US and China, he reported.
- P&G is also expanding this activity in Europe, where in-house media buying is currently in place in five markets.
- Agencies, however, are still valued partners in the P&G ecosystem, not least in assisting with tasks like automation and simplifying the media supply chain.
Measurement is critical
- One critical aspect of media strategy for P&G is delivering “measurement that matters,” Pritchard said.
- Marketers have access to numerous metrics, from clickthroughs to impressions and engagement scores. But Pritchard is looking for more than “diagnostic” insights.
- “The currency that matters is sales dollars,” he said. “It’s time to innovate on measurement that proves sales effectiveness in an easier, faster, more reliable way.”
- Achieving that goal, in turn, can make the case for boosting media expenditure, as it helps verify the real marketplace impact of this activity.
The programmatic dilemma
- Pritchard noted that the vast majority of programmatic expenditure still does not get to publishers, but instead gets drawn away at different points in the supply chain.
- He noted, as an example, the “variances” in the charges made by supply-side and demand-side platforms as a sign of this process in action.
- “Although unhappy about these variances, at least we learned about them because our programmatic partners openly shared the touches and costs along the supply chain so they could be addressed,” he said.
- That is not the case for all platforms, however, as some players in the ad ecosystem still offer “zero transparency of the supply chain,” he added.
Frequency issues remain
- Capping frequency is another roadblock in the media space that needs to be addressed, according to Pritchard.
- “We’re still flying with a sheet over the windshield among media providers, with no idea how many times a consumer sees the same ad on the same day across platforms, websites and TV,” he said.
- The ANA’s Cross Media Measurement initiative is seeking to tackle this issue, and wider industry participation in this program could help drive progress, Pritchard said.
Sourced from Ad Age
