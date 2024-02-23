P&G boss looks to change the debate on DE&I | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
P&G boss looks to change the debate on DE&I
Procter & Gamble CEO Jon Moeller is committed to action on diversity, equity and inclusion but his reasoning comes not so much from a social justice standpoint as from a winning business perspective.
Moeller on DE&I
- More than half of P&G’s manager roles are now occupied by women, and it’s more than a box-ticking exercise, according to Moeller. “A disproportionate number of our consumers are women,” he pointed out at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference, “and we’re better positioned to serve them and win when we have the representation that we want.”
- P&G’s consumers are also ethnically diverse, with Moeller expecting 100% of growth over the next decade in the North American market to come from multicultural consumers. “We need to position ourselves from an empathy standpoint, from an understanding standpoint, from an effectiveness standpoint to win with each of them,” he said.
- In the ongoing battle for talent, Moeller believes DE&I is necessary for a compelling employee value proposition. “How do you have a superior value proposition for all employees that doesn't include equality?” he asked. “There has to be something in it for everyone.”
Why DE&I matters
“Our thinking on the importance of this is linked to winning for the business,” Moeller stated. “If we could change this dialogue from social justice to winning, I think it’s such a more powerful proposition because it doesn’t allow anybody to opt out.”
Read more on this topic on WARC’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion hub
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Procter & Gamble]
Email this content