Pfizer plans DTC site for medication | WARC | The Feed

Pfizer plans DTC site for medication
Pfizer, the US-based pharma company, is said to be working on an online platform to order medicines, in an effort to commercialize a solution to the complexity of US healthcare, which is part of a wider strategy to go direct-to-consumer.
Why DTC pharma matters
Finding the right drugs at the right prices matters to consumers. Online channels are becoming critically important: one recent survey found that nearly 39% of US consumers expected to increase their online purchases of health products in 2024, while YouGov data from 2021 showed that more than half (51%) of US adults are comfortable buying prescription medicine online.
What’s going on
First reported by the FT, sources familiar with the company’s workings say the drug maker is planning to launch a website later this year that will connect patients to telehealth consultants (who prescribe the drugs) before a dispensing partner ships the product.
- Initially, medicines like the anti-Covid product Paxlovid and migraine medication will be available.
- The move follows an earlier effort from pharma firm Eli Lilly, which resulted in LillyDirect, a website supplying migraine treatments and weight-loss drugs, in partnership with online pharmacies.
In context
During Pfizer’s quarterly call with investors on Wednesday, US commercial officer Aamir Malik explained that “engaging and activating consumers is, as you pointed out, a very, very important part of our business.”
In a call announcing higher-than-expected profits, the company hoped to present itself as returning to form following a continued slump from Covid-era highs.
More broadly, the shifts to direct commerce by major pharma groups reflect a realization that there is big business to be found by transitioning more serious medication toward a consumer-style product (with, of course, a clinical layer in between).
Sourced from the FT, WARC, Reuters
