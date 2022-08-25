Personalisation Using customer data TV & Connected TV audiences

Offering personalisation that is valuable to consumers can encourage people to share the data which powers addressable TV ads, a study in the Journal of Advertising Research (JAR) has found.

Why it matters

Addressable television advertising holds out the promise of enhanced targeting and relevance for brands and audiences alike. This strategy, however, depends on having access to granular data about viewers in order to deliver the most appropriate messages.

Takeaways

Based on a survey of 1,858 pay-TV subscribers in Europe, the study found: