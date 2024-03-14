Performance marketing ROI varies with brand size | WARC | The Feed
Performance marketing ROI varies with brand size
Performance marketing delivers a stronger return on investment for startups and scale-ups, but brand building delivers better results for larger, more established players, finds research presented at SXSW 2024.
Why marketing and brand maturity matters
Startups and scaleups often focus, out of necessity, on performance marketing as they seek to drive immediate returns. The growth curve, however, will inevitably lead to a drop-off in the results delivered by these tactics over time, and will necessitate a pivot towards brand building, which is how major companies achieve long-term growth.
Takeaways
Grace Kite, founder and managing director of Magic Numbers, a marketing econometrics consultancy, discussed this topic at SXSW 2024:
- For every $1 spent, startups generate 2.5x more in incremental return on investment from performance marketing than from more brand-focused efforts.
- Looking at scale-ups, which are no longer startups but have not yet become major brands, this gap falls to 1.3x.
- Among big businesses, however, the incremental returns from brand building topped those from performance marketing by 0.7x.
The big idea
“Performance marketing can’t drive fast growth in a cost-effective way forever,” said Kite.
