PepsiCo says marketing spend will grow | WARC | The Feed

PepsiCo says marketing spend will grow
PepsiCo, the snacks and beverages giant, anticipates increasing its advertising and marketing spend as the impact of the pandemic finally recedes in the rear-view mirror.
“If you think about where and how we’re going to create demand in the future, you should be thinking about A&M continuing to increase,” CEO Ramon Laguarta told an earnings call.
“In ‘24 we see a normalization of the categories, a normalization of the cost, normalization of inflation,” he added. “We see everything trending back to our long-term algorithm.”
Why A&M investment matters
Brands that continued to invest in marketing as inflation rose and recession threatened could expect to see higher growth than those that went dark, or at least gain market share. But now, with markets returning to something approaching normality, those same brands will need to invest to retain their gains, especially in the competitive categories that PepsiCo operates in.
“Obviously, we'll look at ways to optimize A&M, and we have very strong measures on ROI and best ways to invest in our brands, “ Laguarta said.
Takeaways
- Core brands in the Frito-Lay snacks division are “very well invested”, said Laguarta. “In ‘23 we increased our A&M meaningfully. We’re planning to do that as well in ‘24.”
- The PepsiCo Beverages North America division is “trying to get to higher ROI on A&M and our trade investments”. Priorities for the year include the relaunch of the Pepsi brand with a new image focusing on Zero, the launch of Baja Blast as a permanent SKU and additional investment in Mountain Dew.
- PepsiCo will expand internationally (non-US markets currently account for 40% of business). “We’re going aggressively with productivity and reinvestment for growth, reinvestment in the brands, reinvestments in systems, in capabilities that continue to drive the per caps and our share of market position”, Laguarta explained.
- As people put the pandemic behind them, there will be a greater focus on away-from-home channels and the impact that can have on certain categories (eg. the unit number of snacks eaten may go up but the total volume could fall because of the smaller pack sizes consumed away from home).
Sourced from PepsiCo
