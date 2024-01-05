PepsiCo finds limit of price increases in Carrefour standoff | WARC | The Feed
PepsiCo finds limit of price increases in Carrefour standoff
Carrefour has decided to drop several products from FMCG giant Pepsi across its stores, following two years of price rises - a rare move that raises a couple of fascinating brand questions.
What’s going on
The Wall Street Journal reports that Carrefour - one of the world’s largest supermarket chains - would drop PepsiCo products including Pepsi, Doritos, Lay’s, Cheetos, and Liptons from its stores across France, Spain, Italy, and Belgium, due to ongoing price rises according to a a spokesperson for the retailer.
For PepsiCo, its Carrefour footprint is estimated to be just 0.25% of global revenue. However, the visibility of placement in over 9,000 stores across Europe will be costly for the FMCG firm, but perhaps more costly could be the in-store signage blaming “unacceptable price rises” for the absence of the brands’ products.
Over the last year, the retailer has been hanging signs warning customers about “shrinkflation”, the phenomenon of sustained prices for reduced pack sizes.
Why the PepsiCo drop matters
The FMCG story of the last two years has largely been about the limits of price elasticity as manufacturers strove to protect their margins in light of rising costs. For the most part, it has worked well, with revenue growth in the FMCG sector strong and profits largely protected - largely down to the strength of such companies’ brands.
What’s good for investors has tended to be at a high cost to consumers. In a mediated relationship - such as that between FMCG manufacturers and their consumers - it is the retailer that bears the heat of price increases at the checkout.
In France, a country not known for taking high prices without some resistance, this presents a new dynamic in the age of globalised capitalism.
Arguably, a standoff in which Carrefour can cast itself as the friend of the consumer reginites a campaigning streak that has previously seen it claim a law change and a Grand Prix at Cannes Lions in the process, could be good news for the retailer.
Purpose may be waning as a marketing tactic, but even a multinational might claim the side of the consumer in a fight that most people are tired of continually losing.
