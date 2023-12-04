Home The Feed
Your selections:

People can outpace generative AI with insights | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

People can outpace generative AI with insights
04 December 2023
People can outpace generative AI with insights
AI & strategy Generative AI Account planning, strategic planning

As generative AI is relied on more heavily to glean insights from data, human strategists will need to figure out the things they can do that no AI tool can duplicate.

Why learning to work with AI matters

If generative AI hasn’t entered into your organization’s workflow – or your job – as of yet, it is likely inevitable, making it more important to understand what its strengths and weaknesses are, and then moving onto assessing innate and solely human strengths.

Takeaways
  • Humans will never be faster, cheaper, or produce as much work as AI – mediocre though AI’s work...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in