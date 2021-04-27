Home The Feed
Patterns to plan a hybrid working future
27 April 2021
Patterns to plan a hybrid working future
Talent, skills, HR

While few people want restrictions to go on forever, it’s likely that an increased degree of remote working will be a reality of post-pandemic life compared to before – but effective hybrid work in collaborative, creative industries needs some guidance to accompany the spirit of experimentation.

Why it matters

Though most companies will have to experiment further to find what suits, moments of sector- or economy-wide change can end up working for employers but not for workers. Some frameworks can help to understand people’s needs for both their work and lives.

Details

In a report from the FT, looking at how different companies are looking to the future of hybrid work, Boston Consulting Group associate director, Kristi Woolsey, splits workers into four main groups that can help thinking about the needs of different types of roles according to the ratio of concentration to collaboration.

  • Anchored operator (0-20% remote)
    Workers who need to be present to use specialist facilities, equipment or whose jobs are tied to the building.

  • Creative collaborator (20-50% remote)
    Probably where most client-side marketers would sit. These workers are highly collaborative and are often looking ahead/kicking-off new projects or initiatives.

  • Focused contributor (50-80% remote)
    Workers whose main tasks require more individual focus might be remote for two days a week or a week per month.

  • Pattern specialist (80-100% remote)
    If a worker follows a script or process and is not responsible for improving that process they might remain at home full-time.

Sourced from the Financial Times