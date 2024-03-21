Patients turn to influencers amid lack of trust in healthcare system | WARC | The Feed
Patients turn to influencers amid lack of trust in healthcare system
Almost half (47%) of respondents globally who believe the healthcare system is failing have followed social media advice that contradicts their doctor, according to new research that points to a deep issue of distrust in the health and pharma industry that marketers need to understand.
The above statistic, from Edelman, chimes with further research from CharityRx that shows nearly one in five Americans trust health influencers more than medical professionals in their community.
Why consumer trust matters
Trust is a determinant of health: when consumers lack confidence in the healthcare system, they are less likely to adhere to advice from their doctors, engage in preventative care and maintain their own health.
What this means for brands
- Brands can leverage different institutions, such as the government and media, to strengthen consumer trust and motivate individuals to seek care from health professionals.
- Brands from sectors not typically associated with healthcare and pharmaceuticals can come up with creative ways to help consumers lead more healthy lifestyles.
- With more consumers turning to influencers for advice, there is an opportunity for brands to leverage influencers to spread accurate health information and encourage healthy behaviours.
- Consumer trust in influencers can provide a halo onto brands, potentially strengthening brand trust and boosting purchase intent.
Key quote
“Influencer marketing campaigns help pharmaceutical companies build trust by leveraging the influence and credibility of relevant individuals to reach and engage with a wider audience” - Jaquie Pantoja, Digital Account Director for Curious Health.
