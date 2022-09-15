TV & Connected TV planning & buying Australia Attention

Understanding the effectiveness of TV advertising attention versus other mediums, and how attention differs by type of program, can help advertisers optimise campaign effectiveness; research by Seven Network shows how.

Why it matters

While attention research shows TV advertising is a premium strategy and that a strong relationship exists between programming attention and advertising attention, there is a need for other forms of measurement to help fill the gaps attention measurement cannot accommodate.

