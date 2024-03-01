Paramount touts retail media and Walmart partnership | WARC | The Feed
Paramount touts retail media and Walmart partnership
Paramount is partnering with Walmart Connect to bring the latter’s retail data to streaming and “the early results show this combination significantly enhances ad effectiveness”, according to Paramount’s CEO.
Why retail media matters
The advent of retail media is “fundamentally reshaping the marketing landscape”, CEO Bob Bakish believes, as it draws budgets to Connected TV that were previously reserved for other formats, including social media and those associated with consumer and trade promotion.
Takeaways
- During an earnings call, Bakish noted widespread discussion about increased supply and competition in the digital ad space, but added “what’s not being discussed enough is the opportunity to grow the demand side of the equation, which is a big focus of ours”.
- That includes tapping into small and medium business budgets which would not consider national TV but could invest in the addressable options offered by CTV.
- Bakish is enthusiastic about the “multifaceted partnership” with Walmart, which includes offering a Paramount+ plan to Walmart+ members.
- On a total company basis, advertising was down 11% in Q4 2023, as political advertising declined and the impact of the now-ended writers’ strike continued to be felt; but the company expects to report low to mid-teens advertising growth in Q1 2024, including the benefit of the Super Bowl.
Key quote
“We’re now excited about being able to go toe-to-toe in bringing retail media to Connected TV, where we can incorporate purchase data from large-scale retailers to target and measure the impact of media investment on business outcomes” – Bob Bakish, CEO at Paramount.
