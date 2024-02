Brand launches Marketing to men Shaving products

When a new multipurpose men’s grooming tool needed a name, packaging and a launch campaign, Panasonic found that semiotic coding provided all the answers it was looking for.

Why semiotics matters

A new product launch can be an opportune moment to shake up a category, not just in terms of what the product itself offers but in how it is presented to consumers. It is in the second of these areas that semiotics has an important role to play, in understanding category tropes and uncovering new angles that can differentiate a brand and help it to stand out.

Takeaways...