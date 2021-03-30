Health & well-being DTC, prescription products Digital media consumption

Interest in digital health services is growing and over half (55%) of adults worldwide say they feel comfortable buying prescription medication online, according to a survey across 17 markets by YouGov.

Why it matters

Digital health will be a key category of growth in 2021 and this latest data show consumers are comfortable with the idea. However, as over-complexity may turn some audiences off, it is vital for brands to mix accessibility, flexibility and trust.