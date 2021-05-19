Out-of-home advertising lifts online actions by 63%

E-commerce & mobile retail Effectiveness studies Retail industry (general)

Consumers who see out-of-home (OOH) advertising are 63% more likely to take an online brand action, according to an analysis of more than 50 OOH campaigns in the UK between 2015 and 2020 from OOH specialist Posterscope.

Why it matters

OOH advertising spend in the UK fell by 46.3% last year as audiences stayed at home under lockdown rules, but this latest research suggests the medium can drive online action. As brands look to tap into consumers shopping online, out-of-home advertising may prove a valuable investment.

Takeaways