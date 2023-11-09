OTT India penetration hits 34% | WARC | The Feed
OTT India penetration hits 34%
The Indian OTT audience universe currently stands at 481.1 million, which translates into a penetration of 34%, according to a new report.
The Ormax OTT Audience Report: 2023, based on a sample size of 12,000 across urban and rural India, defines an OTT audience as someone who watched at least one online video (free or paid) in the last month.
Key findings
- The Indian OTT audience base grew 13.5% in 2022-23.
- There are currently 101.8 million active paid (B2C*) OTT subscriptions in India, across 36.4 million SVOD (B2C) audiences (i.e. an average of 2.8 subscriptions per paying audience member).
- Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru are the top three cities on paid subscriptions, with more than 6 million active paid subscriptions each.
Why OTT matters
After a pandemic-driven surge in 2020 and 2021, when the market was growing at 20% or more, OTT growth has slowed to more moderate levels. Platforms and agencies will have to make more informed strategic decisions in areas ranging across pay vs. free strategy, target audience and market selection, and content and communication.
* B2C subscriptions are subscribers who have taken a membership directly with the OTT platform, in contrast with B2B subscriptions, which are via telecom packs offered by various operators.
Sourced from Ormax Media
