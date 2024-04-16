Organisational structures hamper transformation | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Organisational structures hamper transformation
Data, tech and AI are relentlessly driving transformation at global brands, but 71% see organisational structure as the biggest obstacle to achieving successful change, according to a new MediaSense study.
Media 2025: Wave 6, the latest in a series of reports* from the independent media advisor, highlights how organisational structure is the most common stumbling block, ahead of capability/skillsets (57%), leadership/vision (49%) and budget management (40%).
Silos upon silos
- Most brands struggle to build an integrated marketing ecosystem because of pre-existing internal silos.
- As if that isn’t difficult enough, the report notes that many brands have to also break down silos within their agency’s organisation.
- 73% of global marketers say they are either in the early stages of, or midway through, their transformation journey.
Client-agency collaboration
- One outcome is that brands are starting to involve their agencies more closely with their business – and in return expect agencies to mirror their structure and support clients where they have limited resources and knowledge.
- That is changing the nature of the debate around in-housing, where the emphasis is shifting from execution to expertise: there is a focus on building capabilities across measurement, data, shopper/retail and media strategy.
- 50% of respondents say they are “very likely to change” an agency model based on business transformation.
- 40% believe their agency model has strengthened as a result of their transformation.
Towards greater effectiveness
- 26% of brands feel confident that they have generated incremental effectiveness as a result of their current transformation.
- 51% believe their organisations have become more consumer-centric over the last 12 months.
- 54% of advertisers cite “measurement and insight” as their top priority for the year ahead.
*MediaSense’s Media 20:20 program has run for ten years. The core data source of Wave 6 is both quantitative and qualitative research carried out over Q4 2023 to Q1 2024, among over 100 senior marketers (66% at CMO or director level).
Sourced from MediaSense
Email this content