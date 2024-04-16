Home The Feed
Your selections:

Organisational structures hamper transformation | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

Organisational structures hamper transformation
16 April 2024
Organisational structures hamper transformation
Agency models & structures Developing client-agency relationships Strategy

Data, tech and AI are relentlessly driving transformation at global brands, but 71% see organisational structure as the biggest obstacle to achieving successful change, according to a new MediaSense study. 

Media 2025: Wave 6, the latest in a series of reports* from the independent media advisor, highlights how organisational structure is the most common stumbling block, ahead of capability/skillsets (57%), leadership/vision (49%) and budget management (40%).

Silos upon silos 
  • Most brands struggle to build an integrated marketing ecosystem because of pre-existing internal silos. 
  • As if that isn’t difficult enough, the report notes that many brands have to also break down silos within their agency’s organisation. 
  • 73% of global marketers say they are either in the early stages of, or midway through, their transformation journey.
Client-agency collaboration 
  • One outcome is that brands are starting to involve their agencies more closely with their business – and in return expect agencies to mirror their structure and support clients where they have limited resources and knowledge. 
  • That is changing the nature of the debate around in-housing, where the emphasis is shifting from execution to expertise: there is a focus on building capabilities across measurement, data, shopper/retail and media strategy.
  • 50% of respondents say they are “very likely to change” an agency model based on business transformation.
  • 40% believe their agency model has strengthened as a result of their transformation. 
Towards greater effectiveness
  • 26% of brands feel confident that they have generated incremental effectiveness as a result of their current transformation.
  • 51% believe their organisations have become more consumer-centric over the last 12 months. 
  • 54% of advertisers cite “measurement and insight” as their top priority for the year ahead. 

*MediaSense’s Media 20:20 program has run for ten years. The core data source of Wave 6 is both quantitative and qualitative research carried out over Q4 2023 to Q1 2024, among over 100 senior marketers (66% at CMO or director level).

Sourced from MediaSense