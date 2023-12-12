Optimising AI for imagination | WARC | The Feed
Optimising AI for imagination
“If we’re serious about realising the creative potential of AI tools, sooner or later, we’re going to have to start optimising them for imagination over imitation,” according to David Beresford, senior strategist at creative consultants Contagious.
Why creativity matters
“We’re at or approaching an inflection point in the development of AI technology,” he told the recent Most Contagious event in London. Noting some of the “base agendas” to which it is being applied – from pornography to religious enforcement purposes in Iran – he had a question for marketers.
“As an industry that champions creativity and innovation, we’ve got to be asking ourselves [if] by making AI an evermore flawless imitator of humanity, are we actually missing a trick and squandering its vast potential?”
Takeaways
- Production capabilities are advancing rapidly “and if you’re a brand that wants to create at the speed of culture, the implications are obvious”.
- As AI tools become ubiquitous in the next few years, marketers will need to become more audacious “because average is increasingly going to come for free”.
- “Nature and evolution teaches us that mimicry can be a powerful tactic, but that it will only really get you so far … in the end, a lack of imagination tends to be fairly catastrophic.”
- Unsupervised learning, constrained by constitutional AI, can help “unlock the next level of creativity for our species” while keeping the tech aligned with society.
Sourced from Most Contagious
