Operational auditing key to brand success on Walmart Connect | WARC | The Feed

Retail media United States Strategy

Brands looking to make the most of retail media campaigns run through Walmart Connect should conduct detailed operational audits and strive to hit certain initial performance benchmarks.

Why it matters

Walmart Connect allows brands to reach granular audiences within the retailer’s 150 million US weekly customers, both online and in-store. But advertisers must ensure they are performing well in the fundamentals across Walmart’s digital commerce services in order to generate the maximum possible return on investment.

Takeaways