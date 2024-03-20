OpenAI plans GPT-5 launch amid drive to enterprise clients | WARC | The Feed
OpenAI plans GPT-5 launch amid drive to enterprise clients
ChatGPT creator OpenAI is reportedly planning to launch the latest version of its large language model this year, GPT-5, as the company begins demoing the technology with enterprise customers – but real life usage of past models indicates that keeping a B2B business going will be tough.
Why GPT-5 matters
In some ways, AI is very simple: the bigger the model and the more computing power that runs it, the better. The free version of ChatGPT runs on GPT-3.5 and is said to have trained on around 175 billion parameters (or bits of information); GPT-4 trained on 100 trillion, effectively an order of magnitude greater. The development is another step in chatbot-based generative AI.
The story
Business Insider reports on the new model, quoting people familiar with the matter, including one CEO that received a demo of the technology and told the website that “It’s really good, like materially better”.
- According to this CEO, OpenAI is showing off use cases based on data unique to the enterprise client in question.
- Slated for mid-year, or summertime, it’s still very possible that safety testing will delay launch. OpenAI has not commented.
Hints of GPT-5’s arrival follow numerous stories about GPT-4, including its poor maths, which some observers understand to be a degradation of the model. It’s likely that GPT-5 will sell itself on the promise of being more reliable. After all, CEO Sam Altman himself noted in an interview that GPT-4 “kind of sucks”.
The B2B conundrum
But the story also points to the strange nature of the AI business as it currently exists. OpenAI is making around $2bn a year, with much of the real money coming from business-to-business or enterprise subscriptions (it also sells individual customer subscriptions), and it expects to continue growing.
According to the story, OpenAI has alluded to some real money-saving features like AI agent features capable of performing tasks (though these have not been released).
Will AI fundamentally remain a tool that you access through your employer, or will there be a significant level of usage at the individual level?
The big issue, as with many B2B technology fields, is that the buyer and the consumer/user are often different people – even if younger procurement professionals tend to be more collaborative – and that sustained success requires not just persuading the bosses who say yes the first year, but the workers who will actually put this expensive technology into action.
