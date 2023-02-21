Open internet channels occupy Indonesians more than social | WARC | The Feed
Open internet channels occupy Indonesians more than social
Indonesia is sometimes referred to as the social media capital of the world, but research shows that Indonesians spend more than half their time online on the open internet.
That’s according to a study by Kantar and The Trade Desk, which defines the open internet as comprising news/websites, over the top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV), music/audio streaming and online gaming.
Key stats
- The average Indonesian consumer spends 283 hours a month on digital media, with 55% of that time on the open internet.
- Over the past 12 months, seven in 10 Indonesians increased their open internet consumption; two in three expect to further increase time spent on open internet channels in the next six months.
- Premium content (44%) and credibility of content (25%) are the top drivers that influence choice of content.
- When comparing a premium-content environment with user-generated content platforms, Indonesians were 67% more likely to trust brands that advertise on OTT.
Why it matters
The figures suggest marketers will need to reconsider their media mix as users shift away from social media, user-generated content platforms and live game streaming towards open internet channels. The scale of the shift in mindset required is evident in a comment from the chair of the Indonesia Digital Association who notes that “digital ad spend outside of the open internet ecosystem is at least three times higher than the open internet”.
Timing is a factor
The study also found that usage of the open internet peaks before lunch during the commuting period (news/websites) and after work when families gather (OTT).
Sourced from The Trade Desk
