OOH makes a sustainability play | WARC | The Feed

OOH makes a sustainability play
Out-of-home advertising, both digital and classic, emits less carbon per impression than all other media measured in a new study.
Low Carbon, Low Power, a report by KPMG for Outsmart, calculates that OOH is responsible for just 0.25gCO2 equivalent, less than a third of radio at 0.83gCO2, which is its nearest competitor media. This is a fraction of email, the worst performing medium at 9.30gCO2.
Takeaways
- Across the information communication technology space, OOH accounts for less than 1% of the total annual carbon footprint (devices, from smartphones to TVs, are the biggest contributors at 74.2%, with data transmission networks and data centres accounting for 25%).
- OOH represents 3.3% of advertising power consumption and less than 3.5% of advertising carbon footprint, while taking a 3.7% revenue market share.
- Control over supply chain and end-to-end operations enables OOH media owners to directly improve sustainability more easily than other advertising channels.
Why it matters
As a one-to-many platform, with each advertisement being seen by many people, OOH is a power-efficient medium for reaching large numbers of people and a more sustainable advertising platform for brands than other media types.
Sourced from Outsmart
