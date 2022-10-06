Home The Feed
OOH grapples with declining footfall and shifting regional behaviours
06 October 2022
Latest figures show UK retail footfall declined again in September and remains down on pre-pandemic figures, but a separate behavioural study points to some interesting regional differences for marketers targeting outdoor audiences.

Why it matters

Declining footfall is of concern not just to retailers ahead of the important Christmas trading period but also to OOH advertisers, who need to be alert to continued shifts in consumer behaviour and how that affects media planning.

The retail data

  • Latest data from tracking firm Springboard, reported in Retail Week, finds that overall footfall remained 12.6% below pre-pandemic levels in September, although retail parks (-4.3%) fared better than high streets (-14.4%) or shopping centres (-16.7%).

  • Springboard said that half of all employees continue to work at home for at least part of the working week; weekday high street footfall was -17.4% versus 2019, compared with -6.9% on the weekends.

The OOH angle

  • Meanwhile, research from OOH agency Talon has found that London saw a quicker return in city centre impressions to pre-pandemic levels, while in Manchester residential areas have remained stronger post pandemic.

  • Trendsetting London neighbourhoods such as Hackney, Dalston, Shoreditch and Peckham saw a 28% increase in audience visits pre- to post pandemic.

  • Among the ‘convenience-seeking’ audience, however, there was a marked decline in city centre visits between 2020 and 2022: -78% in Manchester and -42% in London, indicating a sustained shift in this audience’s behaviour.

