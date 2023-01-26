OOH ads that include location messaging encourage search | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
OOH ads that include location messaging encourage search
Six in 10 people in the UK are encouraged to search when an out-of-home advertising campaign features a location callout, new research finds.
The Point of Search study, by Clear Channel UK, Global, JCDecaux and Posterscope, is based on an online survey examining why people search, as well as a search diary completed by 1,100 people.
The most common reason for a mobile search out of home was to fulfill a location need, such as finding a nearby store address (39%), followed by fulfilling a product or information need (33%) and a response to something seen or read (21%).
Why it matters
Search behaviour is a clear indicator of consumer needs, and creative messages can be linked to these needs. The study suggests that optimisation of specific creative elements such as large logos, short succinct copy and large product shots can have a significant impact on search behaviour.
Additionally, DOOH can use dynamic and contextually relevant messages, such as location, weather and time to encourage people to search.
And with share of search emerging as a predictor of market share, there are good reasons to take all available opportunities to maintain or increase it.
Key findings
- Mobile searches conducted out of home are 38% more likely to lead to a purchase compared with mobile searches conducted at home.
- People who spend more time out of home search 58% more on their smartphones than those who spend less time out of home.
- People who spend more time out of home search across more varied products and services.
- Mobile searches out of home take place more often in the company of other people than at-home searches, providing more opportunity for word of mouth.
Sourced from Posterscope
Email this content