OOH ads showing multiple products are 32% more effective | WARC | The Feed

Brands seeking to improve the effectiveness of their OOH campaigns should focus on three key areas, a new study has found: location, memorability and consumer insight.
GroupM agencies Kinetic, Wavemaker and EssenceMediacom analysed £2.2bn in media spend for 46 advertisers to uncover into how OOH advertising works to drive sales for CPG brands. Featuring multiple products within a single creative is an especially useful hack for advertisers, the study suggests.
Three key rules
The research established three key “cornerstones” of any OOH campaign:
- Get the right locations for the right campaign objectives.‘Retail OOH’ ads in close proximity to supermarkets...