Home The Feed
Your selections:

OOH ads showing multiple products are 32% more effective | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

OOH ads showing multiple products are 32% more effective
22 February 2024
OOH ads showing multiple products are 32% more effective
Outdoor & out of home effectiveness Outdoor & out of home planning and buying Context & position of advertising

Brands seeking to improve the effectiveness of their OOH campaigns should focus on three key areas, a new study has found: location, memorability and consumer insight. 

GroupM agencies Kinetic, Wavemaker and EssenceMediacom analysed £2.2bn in media spend for 46 advertisers to uncover into how OOH advertising works to drive sales for CPG brands. Featuring multiple products within a single creative is an especially useful hack for advertisers, the study suggests.

Three key rules

The research established three key “cornerstones” of any OOH campaign:

  1. Get the right locations for the right campaign objectives.‘Retail OOH’ ads in close proximity to supermarkets...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in