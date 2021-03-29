Brand identity & image Music & sound Radio & audio audiences

One in three adults under the age of 35 (33%) feels more favourable towards brands with a sonic identity than those without, according to a new study from audio branding agency DLMDD and YouGov.

Why it matters

Professor Charles Spence, Experimental Psychologist at the University of Oxford, adds that there is "a growing realisation that it is possible to connect more effectively with consumers by engaging them with their ears and not just their eyes".