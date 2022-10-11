Home The Feed
11 October 2022
One fifth of APAC digital marketing budgets allocated to video
Online video planning & buying Asia (general region)

On average, 20% of digital marketing and advertising budgets in APAC are being allocated to video, making it the second most funded channel after social (27%), according to a new report from WARC and MMA Global. 

Why it matters

Effective video formats are known to drive higher engagement among audiences, especially younger viewers. However, it can be challenging to find the best way to tackle the challenges of low ad receptivity, attention and completion. Marketers may need to take time to research these obstacles in order to get the most from investments and partnerships. 

Takeaways

  • Almost half (49%) of marketers use video-first platform YouTube for display advertising. 

  • More than four in ten (44%) APAC marketers think that watching video is the third most significant consumer trend for the marketing industry, after multiscreening (51%) and m-commerce (47%).

  • More than half (52%) of media owners are monetising their audiences through video advertising. 

  • Video platforms have seen an uptick in partnerships with media owners – YouTube increasing 30pp and TikTok 26pp in the proportion of media owners partnering or sharing content with them.

Go deeper

WARC and MMA Global’s State of the Industry 2022: The State of Modern Marketing in APAC report analyses current conditions and future trends in digital marketing. WARC subscribers can read the full report here.