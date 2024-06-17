On AI, Coca-Cola recognises the value of speed | WARC | The Feed
On AI, Coca-Cola recognises the value of speed
Coca-Cola made early waves with its work using artificial intelligence, both for creative work that fuels growth and for productivity gains; exploring the topic during a panel at Cannes Lions, CMO Manolo Arroyo opened up about the impact he expects the technology to have on the business of marketing: “I have no doubt that it’s going to reshape professional marketing as we know it.”
Why Coca-Cola’s AI work matters
Partly, it comes down to the sheer size of the investments that Coca-Cola is making, with a recently announced AI-flavoured computing deal with Microsoft. Then there’s the first mover position that it is understood to have, with an activation last year that showed how a closed-loop AI could unlock new forms of creativity while keeping the brand safe. Vital, too, is Arroyo’s acknowledgment that major companies like Coca-Cola need to be responsible with the potentially revolutionary technology.
The importance of speed
- On establishing an early mover advantage in AI, the subject of many of last year’s festival appearances, Coca-Cola CMO Manolo Arroyo put his company’s leadership down to a vital ingredient: “We move fast”.
- Though they were not the first company to move in the space, the CMO described the 2019 origins of the soft drinks giant’s relationship with OpenAI stemming from a position of humility, deploying a small team to work with the image and text generation tools and remove barriers for them to accelerate learning, with a view to the topline.
- “90% of what we’re doing is on top-line growth – on effectiveness as opposed to efficiency,” he explained, though he skirted the detail on what precise forms that was taking. Some examples from recent months include work on a new Coca-Cola flavour imagined for the year 3000 with AI and activations, like an AI-powered instrument, all while deploying and rethinking key brand assets.
- Responsibility, meanwhile, figures in the company’s position too. “I think a company and a brand like us has a moral obligation to ensure that we really [understand] how is the right way to use AI into the future,” he said, adding that companies using the tech are feeding into the ways governments can think about the shape of future regulation.
The wider picture
Speaking on a panel of CMOs, Arroyo noted the importance of restlessness and adaptability at the level of a brand. “The world belongs to the discontented” is a phrase used at Coca-Cola to help understand how a brand with such established assets and products can continue to innovate.
While the brand has a really clear meaning and values, throughout its history there have been a “series of orchestrated movements to expand those values”. Here, a critical piece of wisdom that helps to unlock some of those possibilities: “the USP construct doesn’t apply to us”, Arroyo said.
Reported by SPT in Cannes
