You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
WARC Guide: How to make the most of brand assets
WARC Guide: How to make the most of brand assets
In the new WARC Guide to brand assets in hybrid world we focus on the effect of branding elements in the modern business landscape, how best to leverage brand assets across digital channels, and why sound is one of the most powerful ways to leverage brand messaging - here's what you need to know.
Why it matters
Strong brand assets allow creative and media to work harder, which is vital at a time when tight budgets has driven marketing efficiency top of mind.
Key takeaways
- Brand assets are designed to anchor brands in memory and use verbal, visual, auditory, and haptic cues triggering the faster, more emotional decision-making part of the human brain.
- Consider how individual visual assets such as colours or fonts work in combination and across the customer journey.
- There is greater focus on the nature of human attention in digital media, understanding how brand assets work across platforms and channels will be increasingly important.
- Audio assets, and sonic cues in particular, are extremely powerful for branded attention.
- Brand assets are a valuable tool for service brands, where there may be no physical product.
The WARC Guide to brands assets in a hybrid world presents the latest research and evidence to leverage these brand elements most effectively. The full report is available to WARC subscribers here, and an upcoming podcast will also highlight key findings.
Mobile gaming is Activision Blizzard's critical channel
Activision Blizzard, the gaming juggernaut soon to be acquired by Microsoft, demonstrates the importance of mobile in its Q3 results, as gaming transitions from a product sector to an audience-led media sector.
The business of gaming is changing
The acquisition for $95 per share would make Activision Blizzard worth $68.5bn. Subject to regulatory approval, it's set to become a vital part of the computing giant’s gaming capability better known as Xbox, and vitally important for metaverse ambitions.
The gaming industry is going through a revolution with the rise of the internet and a proliferation of new devices. Gone are the days when a company's business performance was judged on shifting as many physical copies of a game as possible.
As different gaming possibilities increase, there are potentially more avenues for monetising.
The battle for mobile
Mobile is the critical arena, one in which Microsoft’s big gaming competitor, Sony PlayStation, is also seeking to expand. For advertisers, this creates more opportunities as gaming companies diversify the revenue they make from their productions.
- See WARC’s recent collection of best practice on the crossover of ads and gaming here: What we know about marketing via gaming.
Highlights from Activision Blizzard’s Q3 results
- Intellectual property is still critical. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (pictured) has become the fastest selling title in the franchise with over $1bn in sales in the first 10 days on the market.
- Net bookings* are down 3% year-on-year ($1.88bn in Q3 2021 down to $1.83 Q3 2022). However, on a currency-adjusted basis these were up 1%, according to the release.
- Mobile bookings, however, grew 20% year-on-year to reach $1bn.
- In-game net bookings have grown 13% from $1.20bn in Q3 2021 to $1.36bn in the same period in 2022.
- Monthly active users declined 5.6% (390m in Q3 2021 down to 368m in Q3 2022).
*What are bookings?
Bookings are an increasingly vital operating metric for the new generation of gaming companies. Their importance reflects the fact that gaming companies do a lot more than sell titles, and that games are approaching digital stores rather than just experiences.
For digital-first firms like Roblox, which is judged closely on the use of its digital currency, bookings measure digital buying activity.
Activision Blizzard calls these in-game net bookings, but its total bookings include both digital and physical sales as well as licence fees and merchandising.
Mobile is the big highlight
Mobile is by far the company’s largest overall revenue generator, making the company $932m (around 52% of the quarter’s total) off the back of mobile games tied to its largest titles such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft.
Much of this total revenue comes from advertising, though the company doesn’t split this out.
The company’s vital mobile gaming division King, meanwhile, has posted record net revenues, with an 8% growth in net bookings driven by its potent Candy Crush title, despite a 2% year-on-year decline in monthly active users.
The mobile growth comes even as there are headwinds facing most mobile app-based businesses, not least of which is Apple’s tracking changes.
– SPT
[Image: Activision Blizzard]
Grocery price inflation drives consumers to discounters
Grocery prices were up 14.7% year on year in the past four weeks according to figures from Kantar – and that is driving consumers to discounters like Aldi and Lidl and to own-label products.
Why it matters
At that rate, annual UK grocery bills are now £682 higher than before and it may not be the peak. As household budgets get ever more stretched, consumers are shopping primarily on price – and that’s a potentially big problem for brands.
Kantar’s data show that own-label sales increased 10.3% over the past four weeks, but branded goods grew just 0.4%.
Headline stats
- Sales at Aldi grew 22.7% in the 12 weeks to 30 October, while those at Lidl rose 21.5%; Aldi (9.2%) and Lidl (7.2%) now account for 16.4% of the UK grocery market.
- Sales of the very cheapest value own-label ranges were up 42% (but these represent just under 3% of the market).
- Separately, Barclaycard reports that 50% of consumers are planning for a simpler Christmas this year, cutting back on presents, food and drink, and socialising.
Key quote
“Just over a quarter of all households [27%] now say they’re struggling financially, which is double the proportion we recorded last November. Nine in 10 of this group say higher food and drink prices are a major concern” – Fraser McKevitt, Head of Retail and Consumer Insight, Kantar Worldpanel Division, UK.
Sourced from Kantar, The Guardian
Unilever leans on strong brand equity as prices rise
Unilever, the global FMCG company with brands including Dove, Sunsilk, and Ben & Jerry’s, is leaning on decades of experience in pricing for hyper-inflationary markets as it navigates the global economic downturn.
Why it matters
“By pricing early, we continue to be able to invest in our brands and ensure that they are well placed to come out stronger from this remarkable period of inflation,” said CEO Alan Jope on the company's Q2 2022 earnings call.
Relying on brand equity
Unilever is leading on pricing, and has been able to withstand market changes due to its strong brand awareness and equity, Jope explained, adding that pricing has been sequentially increased over the past seven quarters.
Unilever's top 13 brands, each with a turnover in excess of €1bn, have done particularly well. “Our billionaire brands are outperforming and, frankly, it's because that's where we have the strongest brand equities,” the chief executive said.
“Many of our billionaire brands have found that magic spot, the intersection of superior functional product performance, great value and long-standing purposeful brand campaigns that create tremendous consumer resonance,” he continued. “The brand health measures for our billionaire brands are particularly strong.”
Unilever’s price strategy
- A well-rehearsed strategy for landing pricing, which has been practised in high-inflation regions such as Latin America and Southeast Asia.
- Playing with pack and price architecture, mixing carefully and adjusting consumer promotion.
- Investing not just in advertising but in product quality.
- Building brand equity to reduce price sensitivity.
Influencer campaigns: TikTok’s rising popularity in Asia
Influencer campaigns: TikTok’s rising popularity in Asia
TikTok’s popularity for influencer marketing is rising fast, with the average percentage of campaigns on its platform ranging from 17.67% (Sept to Nov 2021) to 24.34% (June to Aug 2022), according to *AnyMind Group’s State of Influence in Asia 22/23 report on influencer marketing in Asia.
Why it matters
Influencer marketing in Asia is reaching maturity and the future of the space lies in closer integration with the various forms of online commerce, providing greater trackability, attribution and reliability for marketers.
Takeaways
- TikTok leads in median engagement rates for every market it is available in, except for Indonesia, where Instagram leads in median engagement rates other than macro-influencers (100k to 1m followers).
- In the past year, Shopee was the leading brand mentioned (137,800) by influencers across Asia on Instagram and also the top brand mentioned by influencers in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore.
- The rest of the top five most-mentioned brands by influencers are: LINE (96,910), TikTok (88,931), Lazada (59,995) and Canon (45,307).
- The top industries in the past year that ran influencer marketing campaigns were brands from fashion and beauty (29.66% of total campaigns), food and drink (26.24%), family and education (12.80%), lifestyle and home (11.06%), and entertainment and hobbies (6.16%).
Key quote
“Having the right tools and insights will provide marketers and businesses with the impetus to accelerate into this new era of borderless and open commerce. From integrating influencer marketing into the business supply chain to providing content creators with the ability to start their own direct-to-consumer brands, we’re advancing next-generation commerce in Asia, from Asia, and to the world” – Kosuke Sogo, CEO and co-founder, AnyMind Group.
*The State of Influence in Asia 22/23 report analyses data points from over 500,000 influencers and 4,000 influencer marketing campaigns across 10 markets in Asia – Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.
SEA brands and the new Muslim consumer’s urban lifestyle
Southeast Asia appears to be leading the Muslim world when it comes to innovation in halal products and services, with Wunderman Thompson’s Chen May Yee looking at how brands approach multicultural marketing for the new Muslim consumer.
Why it matters
The new Muslim consumer is looking for a halal lifestyle but the definition of halal continues to evolve, and brands have to adjust local approaches while seizing the opportunity to champion women by avoiding stereotypes and tokenism.
Takeaways
Brands want to know: does retail media result in incremental sales?
Many brands want to know the quantitative value of the retail media networks in which they’re investing. One way to measure this is by sales lift, or the incremental results gained from retail media advertising activities.
Why it matters
As the influence and relevance of retail media grows, a means by which to determine RMNs’ effects on sales becomes more crucial. Marketers can begin to gain this insight by understanding how to measure this impact.
Takeaways
Apple explores MLS ad options
Apple explores MLS ad options
Apple is said to be in talks with brands and sponsors about advertising opportunities when the tech giant starts streaming Major League Soccer (MLS) games early next year.
What we know
- As reported by Bloomberg, Apple is building an advertising network with a view to displaying ads during MLS games and “related shows”.
- Ads will be shown to all viewers – season pass holders, Apple TV Plus subscribers and those watching for free.
Why it matters
Apple earned an estimated $3.7bn from ad sales in 2021 and is understood to want to significantly increase that figure.
The MLS move is the latest in a series of moves into sports and advertising, as Apple continues to shift away from a reliance on hardware such as the iPhone. For instance, Apple TV already shows ads during its coverage of Major League Baseball on Friday nights.
WARC has previously noted how an Apple demand-side platform could provide advertising opportunities across multiple formats, cross-device and – crucially – in a privacy-centric way.
Sourced from Bloomberg, The Verge, WARC
[Image: Apple]
How to get past your first idea
How to get past your first idea
Ideas are hard, but people’s tendency to fixate on the first “right” answer to a problem locks us into one solution and stops us from thinking of better ones – but it’s possible to train out of the tendency.
That's according to Jeremy Utley, head of executive education at Stanford University’s school of design, speaking on Stanford Business School’s Think Fast, Talk Smart podcast.
Why it matters
Very few problems have a single, correct solution, so it's often more effective to generate as many solutions to a problem as possible in order to overcome a powerful cognitive bias.
What’s going on: the Einstellung Effect
Utley explains that most people experience the “Einstellung Effect”, which means both “setting” and “attitude” in German. This problem-solving bias was first observed in 1942 by American pyschologist Abraham Luchins and subsequently observed in modern psychological research.
When people encounter a problem that is similar to those they have worked on in the past, the first solution that comes to mind will usually stick, causing them to stop thinking about others and even keeping them from seeing better solutions.
The solution: generate as many ideas as possible
To get beyond the first idea, you need to push on and attempt to think of as many as you can, says Utley, and to do it regularly.
“You’re retraining your tendency to fixate on the first thing you think of. And if you solve the problem? Great. If you don’t, you’re building the muscle.”
It's a technique Utley calls the Daily Idea Quota, in which practitioners try to articulate a problem they’re trying to solve in their work (or, better still, different problems on different days) and come up with multiple ideas rather than the “right” idea.
Ultimately, he says, many people assume that they will run out of new ideas, but if you keep ideas coming, you’re bound to have more of them and there will be good ones. It just helps to know what you’re up against.
Sourced from Stanford Business School
Advertised emissions boost industry's carbon footprint
Advertised emissions boost industry's carbon footprint
Advertised emissions – greenhouse gas emissions driven by the increased sales that result from advertising – are 208 times higher than the advertising industry’s operational footprint.
That’s according to Advertised Emissions: The Temperature Check 2022, a new study from advertising climate network Purpose Disruptors and econometrics agency Magic Numbers, as reported in The Drum.
Why it matters
The advertising sector has, understandably, been focused on getting its own house in order with regards emissions, which are currently running at around one million tonnes a year. But this is to ignore “the elephant in the room”, says Jonathan Wise, co-founder of Purpose Disruptors: “advertising drives consumption and consumption drives carbon emissions”.
The study comes as COP27 begins in Egypt amid the UN's dire warnings of “climate chaos”, with calls for urgent and credible action to ensure global emissions are cut by 46% by 2050. On current trends, they will instead rise by 10%. Advertised emissions are growing but need to be falling if the industry is to play its part.
In numbers
- Emissions driven by advertising (or ‘advertised emissions’) have increased by 11% between 2019 and 2022.
- Advertised emissions fell 22% in 2020 during lockdown but returned to 2019 levels in 2021 and are forecast to rise 12% in 2022, to 208 million tonnes.
- To put the figures in a different context: the UK advertising industry has grown its contribution to every citizen’s carbon footprint from 28% in 2019 to 32% in 2022.
Key quote
“We invite people in the industry who worry about climate to ask themselves and their colleagues this question: ‘Are we serious about helping to tackle our climate emergency and, if so, how are we going to reduce our advertised emissions?’ The people who ask this question are the leaders the industry needs right now” – Jonathan Wise, co-founder of Purpose Disruptors.
Sourced from The Drum, BBC
Advertising – the final piece of Santander’s purpose jigsaw
Santander already had a strong sense of what its purpose was, but it needed a deeper understanding of consumers in order to bring this more meaningfully to life in its communications and in-branch experience.
Why it matters
Media agencies on the brink of entering the retail media space
Retail media is changing the face of consumer marketing with the goal of reaching the consumer in the most personalised way possible, in near real time, to drive more sales and acquire new customers. In this new space, potentially any retailer with access to first-party data could own their own network.
Why it matters
eBay's “full funnel” pivot pays off in post-pandemic bounceback
eBay's “full funnel” pivot pays off in post-pandemic bounceback
eBay, the global e-commerce marketplace, is seeing the benefits of increased marketing investment and pivoting towards a “full funnel” approach as it bounces back from a pandemic-era slump.
“Heading into the pandemic, volume was declining. Since that time, we have invested in game-changing product experiences and adjusted our approach to marketing,” said president and CEO Jamie Iannone, on the company’s recent Q3 earnings call.
This had improved the company's gross merchandise value (GMV) compared to its pre-pandemic levels, he added.
Why it matters
eBay was once a prime example of under-investing in brand building. Back in 2015, its budget was split 90:10 in favour of performance over brand-building investment.
Not only was eBay “mining the same group of customers” and not bringing in new ones, but the brand had trust issues and investing in performance marketing couldn’t address those. To remain competitive, eBay needed to change tack.
Focusing on the full funnel
In pivoting back to a “full funnel” approach, eBay is seeing the results of changing its marketing strategy, helped by further investments in customer experience and search.
By improving its search experience, the company was able to boost conversion rates earlier in the customer journey to the tune of more than $0.5 billion in GMV annually.
Meanwhile, growth in focus categories – including automotive parts, sneakers, trading cards, and second-hand goods – was up more than 20% year on year.
Iannone explained that these categories had narrowed the gap in market growth rates through higher customer satisfaction, increased trust and more effective marketing.
“Motors parts and accessories is the largest category we have invested in to date, and it is nearing market rates of growth," the CEO said.
He added that investments in marketing over multiple quarters had attracted more enthusiasts, which expanded the top of the funnel. These enthusiast buyers are spending more time on eBay. In Q3, first-party ad revenue was US$249 million, up 27% year over year, growing more than 30 points faster than GMV.
“Part of our strategy, and the shift in our marketing, was really to approach full-funnel marketing and move away from just lower-funnel optimization. That's worked out really well for us,” Iannone said.
Crisis-mas: Planning for a difficult festive season
The festive season is a huge revenue generator for the grocery sector, but as inflation causes shoppers to cut costs, food retailers and brands alike will need to think differently about connecting with them, writes planning director Callum Saunders in a new article for WARC.
Why it matters
India set to zoom with electric vehicles
To improve electric vehicle adoption in India, Leo Burnett’s Bonnie Michael examines the opportunities and challenges in green mobility for the industry and marketers.
Why it matters
The EV has gone from eco vehicle to status symbol – by highlighting its long-term benefits, marketers can help overcome challenges in electric vehicle adoption. With continued government support and innovative vehicle and battery design, it should be possible to reach India’s target of zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Takeaways
Australian consumers want brands to do financial good
Australian consumers want brands to do financial good
Australian consumers are more likely to believe a brand is “doing good” based on how it treats people and its financial integrity – ahead of the environment and societal good – according to the *Leo Burnett 2022 Good Study.
Why it matters
While the majority of corporate ESG initiatives focus on environmental or societal causes, there is a strong case for brands to focus on doing financial good in the world, expanding notions of “good” and demonstrating greater transparency and accountability in business practices and brand acts.
Takeaways
- 47% of Australians believe the economic situation in the country will be worse off next year as it heads into a global downturn.
- 30% of Australians believe the financial situation of their household will be worse off during that period.
- Acts of financial good are: paying staff and suppliers fairly; zero tolerance for corruption; paying the appropriate taxes.
- 82% of Australians believe a brand is good if it treats people fairly and respectfully.
- 78% judge the goodness of a brand based on its financial integrity, just ahead of environmental good (76%) and societal good (75%).
- 88% say that a brand doing good would encourage them to purchase that brand.
- 70% of consumers would pay more for a brand doing good compared to another brand of equal quality that doesn’t do so.
- 61% of Australians try their best to avoid brands that don’t do good.
Key Quote
“There is a growing momentum around brands ‘doing good’ in society but when we dig deeper, we don’t know very much about how brands can be or do good... The objective of our study is to help brands better understand how they can meaningfully do good, and how to find and build specific audiences to fuel even more positive actions” – Catherine King, chief strategy officer, Leo Burnett Australia.
The survey for the Leo Burnett 2022 Good Study was conducted in partnership with YouGov Australia from 8 to 14 June 2022, with a nationally representative sample of n = 1,019.
Luxury brands look to smaller US cities
Luxury brands look to smaller US cities
In recent years, luxury brands have looked for growth in markets like China, but with the current global political and economic upheavals, they are focusing once again on the US – and expanding their existing footprint there.
Why it matters
Pre–pandemic around half of US luxury sales came from New York and California, but an increase in remote working has seen wealthy consumers relocating around the country. Consequently, luxury brands are expanding geographically and tailoring their marketing accordingly.
By the numbers
- The US luxury market remains the biggest in the world: Bain Capital put US sales at €78bn last year, compared to China’s €60bn.
- And luxury sales in the US are growing faster than the global average: twice as fast in 2021, according to Citi Research, and 1.5 times in H1 2022.
- In its recent Q3 results, LVMH reported 19% year-on-year revenue growth in the US; at Hermès the equivalent figure was 24%.
Who’s doing what
- Cartier is planning to expand store numbers from 30 to 40. “The short-term economic outlook is hard to predict but we know we need more exposure in the US,” Cartier chief executive Cyrille Vigneron told the Financial Times.
- Hermès recently opened a flagship store on New York’s Madison Avenue, but it is also opening stores in Austin, Texas – which has seen an influx of wealthy tech workers from Silicon Valley – and in Naples, Florida, where there are many second-home owners.
- Kering, owner of Gucci and Saint Laurent, recently opened stores in Columbus, Ohio, and Austin, Texas, and plans 30 more US stores in the coming years.
Key quote
“The US is a priority market for investment for all of our brands, and that wasn’t the case a few years ago. Five years from now we’ll have hundreds more stores than today” – Anish Melwani, CEO of LVMH North America.
Sourced from Financial Times
Christmas ad season opens early
Christmas ad season opens early
It’s a few more days before John Lewis unveils its 2022 Christmas ad, in what has become the traditional curtain-raiser for the UK holiday season, but the cost-of-living crisis and a confluence of events mean some retailers will already be in the market by then.
Several of the UK’s biggest retailers are launching their seasonal ads a week earlier than in past years, including supermarket chains Sainsbury and Lidl, and store chain Marks & Spencer.
Why it’s happening
When reporting half year sales recently, Sainsbury’s CEO noted clear signs of “customers wanting to spread out the cost of Christmas, shopping earlier where they can, buying little and often as they plan for Christmas”.
Bringing forward their seasonal campaigns is a logical response by retailers to changing consumer shopping patterns, but there are other factors at work too.
The Guardian highlights a sharp rise in the price of advertising spots as the peak shopping season and Black Friday coincide with the quadrennial FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Black Friday gloom
Online retail organisation IMRG has forecast that total Black Friday sales will be down 5% compared with pre-pandemic figures. Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics, told Retail Week that more affluent households will be using the coming Black Friday period to spread out their Christmas spending, while less affluent customers will be cutting back or abstaining entirely.
The FIFA effect
A first-ever winter World Cup, which starts November 20, is expected to add £269m in extra spending during the Black Friday shopping period, which begins November 25.
That’s according to data from Retail Economics and HotUKDeals, which suggest that 18% of those planning to spend more this Black Friday will do so because of the World Cup.
Getting the tone right
Brands, retailers and agencies have found it difficult to settle on the appropriate tone to use in Christmas advertising at a time when sharply rising energy and food bills are limiting Christmas spending for many families. But the squeeze comes at a time when many will be wanting to celebrate a Christmas without Covid restrictions for the first time in two years.
While some have stayed with a big-budget, “magic of Christmas” approach, others have gone for a community/charity angle.
Sourced from Retail Week, Guardian, Reuters
TV ads are as influential as friends’ recommendations in APAC
TV ads are as influential as friends’ recommendations in APAC
For all the digital momentum seen in APAC, television remains a vital channel for brands wanting to create a positive impression on consumers, while it's seen as a brand-safe environment for advertisers.
That’s the conclusion of GroupM’s Consumer Eye Research, whose report Advertising on TV: Flagging or Flourishing finds that TV remains a very important medium in influencing mindsets and shaping cultural behaviour around the world.
Why it matters
The data gathered by GroupM indicates that TV retains a unique strength in building brand equity in APAC, with many new opportunities being created by digital extensions. Personalised ads, for example, are largely welcomed as helpful by APAC audiences.
Takeaways
- In APAC, TV ads are ranked top when it comes to conveying a positive impression of brands: at 39%, TV ads were on a par with recommendations from friends.
- These were followed by positive online user reviews (35%), social media ads (27%), retail media ads (24%), recommendations by influencers (23%) and OOH ads (20%).
- Three-quarters (73%) of audiences think it's a brand’s responsibility to control where their advertising appears.
- Almost half (45%) will have a negative opinion of a brand if it appears next to inappropriate or offensive content; just over a quarter (27%) believe brands can’t help it if that happens.
Sourced from IndianTelevision.com, MediaNews4U
Brand equity in SEA: Why multicultural marketing is vital
With Southeast Asia a melting pot of culture and nuances, Essence’s Yasser Ismail explains how brands can safely navigate multicultural marketing in this diverse region to build brand equity.
Why it matters
For a brand experience to make sense and be remembered by consumers for being “real”, brands have to demonstrate cultural understanding and authentic representation in Southeast Asia, in a way that is diverse and inclusive.
Takeaways
Email this content