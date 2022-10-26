Ethnic & minority groups Asia (general region)

Southeast Asia appears to be leading the Muslim world when it comes to innovation in halal products and services, with Wunderman Thompson’s Chen May Yee looking at how brands approach multicultural marketing for the new Muslim consumer.

Why it matters

The new Muslim consumer is looking for a halal lifestyle but the definition of halal continues to evolve, and brands have to adjust local approaches while seizing the opportunity to champion women by avoiding stereotypes and tokenism.

Takeaways