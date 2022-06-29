You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Olaplex uses AI in place of a chatbot to personalize transactions
Haircare brand Olaplex is using its AI mascot Kai – a physically representative humanoid collage of the company’s demographic makeup – to personalize the customer experience.
Why it matters
For marketers looking to personalize business transactions without using chatbots, AI could bridge the connection between customer and brand, while decreasing pressure on customer service representatives to respond to questions in real-time.
Takeaways
- Olaplex’s CEO, JuE Wong, explained in a presentation at CommerceNext 2022 that Kai is intended to serve as a kind of “virtual team member”, who can answer questions and provide relevant information to consumers.
- “Kai is really going to be a scalable social media mouthpiece for us,” Wong said. The AI is a virtual synthesis of the company’s team members, 77% of which are women, and roughly 16% of which are ethnic minorities.
- Kai will also prevent the company from using a “cut-and-paste” strategy for answering customer questions, which could come across as impersonal; rather, the AI will have the capacity to add personalized, detail-oriented assistance for customers seeking information.
- Wong added that Kai will function in place of a chatbot. “Instead of using an impersonal chatbot,” Wong asserted, “you can have Kai answering questions for you on your shipping, if you don’t like the shipment of your products. Because Kai is a reflection and a synthesis of all of us, you know that a piece of us, one 240th of us, is actually addressing you.”
- Olaplex hopes that the company’s use of AI will relieve the pressure of live customer service interactions, allowing customers to have unique experiences that aid more effectively in their transactions.
The big idea
“When it comes to consumer products, it’s all about servicing, rather than transacting” – JuE Wong, CEO/ Olaplex.
Five key priorities for delivering effective advertising
WARC today releases ‘Anatomy of Effectiveness: 2022 Edition’, a white paper giving brand marketers, advertising agencies and media owners a fresh perspective on the five key building blocks of effectiveness.
Why it matters
Much has changed since WARC published the first Anatomy of Effectiveness in 2019, David Tiltman, SVP Content, WARC, observes: “We’ve had a pandemic that saw budgets switch out of brand investment into performance marketing; we’ve seen the rise of ‘retail media’ platforms that are reshaping the media landscape; and with the impending death of the cookie we see a growing lack of confidence in advertising and media measurement.
“This updated edition of our white paper draws on new thinking and the latest evidence to present the key building blocks required to deliver commercial impact today.”
Five priorities
- Invest for growth
Understanding how factors such as brand size, campaign investment and category dynamics will determine effectiveness are key first steps when it comes to setting budgets and agreeing on objectives. Getting the right framework for investment is crucial if a campaign is to meet its potential.
- Balance your spend
Set the right framework for investment to ensure sustainable success. Whether it is long-term effects vs short-term sales impact, brand-building vs performance marketing, broad reach vs active in-market buyers or upper funnel vs lower-funnel, plan for effectiveness across different timeframes, messaging, audience types and buyer journeys to deliver maximum growth.
- Plan for reach
Campaign reach is becoming harder to achieve as media consumption fragments. This is forcing marketers to reconsider long-held assumptions about reach and frequency management. Factors to be considered include brand objectives, media selection and consumer purchase habits.
- Be creative
Creativity makes a difference and is the most powerful weapon under the marketer’s control. There is widespread evidence that creativity delivers increased effectiveness when it is distinctive, engaging, emotional and has some longevity. Recent research cited in LIONS’ State of Creativity 2022 study claims only 8% of agencies feel confident in convincing clients to invest in high-quality creativity and 12% of clients feel confident in convincing the CFO to invest in high quality creative.
- Plan for recognition
Advertising must be associated with the brand behind it, if it is to work. Planning for recognition involves creating shortcuts in consumers’ minds that make brands more memorable, impactful and easy to recall. Failure to brand communications properly is a common pitfall. Investing in and nurturing distinctive assets will enable quick recognition.
The white paper, launched in conjunction with WARC's Anatomy of Effectiveness hub, features new case studies, expert opinions and over 20 'Evidence' decks. WARC clients can read the full report here. A sample edition is available for all.
Highlights from the white paper will be presented to Cannes Lions attendees today as part of a full week’s worth of content curated by WARC, together with the world’s leading effectiveness experts, covering strategy, media, creative and digital commerce. For more details on WARC x Cannes Lions, click here.
A good second quarter but Bellwether flags coming problems
Total UK marketing budgets continued to grow at a solid pace in Q2 2022, according to the latest IPA Bellwether Report, but the stormclouds are gathering as companies’ financial prospects deteriorate and ad spend forecasts are revised downwards.
In Q2, around a quarter (24.2%) of surveyed companies raised their total marketing expenditure while 13.4% registered budget cuts. At +10.8%, the resulting net balance remained in solid positive territory, but indicated a slight slowdown in growth when compared to the opening quarter of 2022 (+14.1%).
Category performance
- Events was a key driver of total marketing activity growth. At +22.2% (up from +18.7% previously), this was the strongest-performing Bellwether category by a considerable margin; the new "living with COVID" normal has given companies the confidence to plan face-to-face events.
- Public relations was the only other Bellwether category to record growth in Q2, strengthening from the start of the year (net balance of +3.7%, from +0.6%)
- Main media was flat at 0.0%, down sharply from +9.4%, although there were notable differences within that:
- Growth was much slowed in other online (+4.4%, from +18.6%) and video advertising (+0.8%, from +9.0%).
- Audio (-16.4%, from -8.5%) and out of home (-15.9%, from -4.6%) saw downturns deepen, while published brands moved from positive to negative territory (-2.6%, from +1.3%).
- Direct marketing also stagnated while sales promotions (-0.7% vs. +8.0% previously), market research (-6.5% vs. -3.5% previously) and other marketing activities not already accounted for (-8.3% vs. -0.9% previously) all dragged on total expenditure.
The outlook is negative
Compared to three months ago, survey respondents became more pessimistic towards their industry-wide financial prospects, with a net balance of -26.7% of companies more downbeat overall, compared with -3.6% in Q1. Similarly, respondents were increasingly pessimistic regarding their own-company performance (-9.5%).
Comment
“Brands must tread carefully with their upcoming communications and avoid appearing out of touch. Those that are seen to be working for the benefit of their consumers will no doubt be looked upon more favourably, and the creative industry has a responsibility to support them with that” – Jeremy Hine, CEO, MullenLowe Group UK.
Sourced from IPA
India’s FMCG brands fret about discretionary spending
Inflation in India has been running at around 7% for some months but that is less of a concern to FMCG brands than the reduced discretionary spending that has been one of the fallouts from the pandemic.
Context
Sudhir Sitapati, chief executive of Godrej Consumer Products, says about half of Indians have cut back on discretionary spending, some because their incomes are now uncertain, some because they need to rebuild savings which got spent on medical or funeral expenses during the pandemic.
A shift in strategy?
Many FMCG brands have responded to inflationary pressures by cutting pack sizes or developing “bridge-pack” strategies, which offer the consumer slightly more volume at a higher price, but this approach may not work where spending is being cut altogether. That said, Sitapati believes the effects of the pandemic on consumer spending will not be long term.
That assessment is backed by several FMCG companies reporting increased sales in recent weeks in rural India. Parle Products, for example, has seen accelerated sales of both value packs of biscuits (+10%) and small packs of premium biscuits (+5%).
Elsewhere, ITC is looking beyond India, announcing its intention to scale up its FMCG portfolio and take its brands into more overseas markets.
Sourced from Economic Times, WARC
Inside unprecedented Australian entertainment spending
New figures from PwC, the professional services firm, show Australian household spending on entertainment reaching unprecedented highs of $4,500 each year, spurred by streaming, gaming, and the sheer cost of internet.
Why it matters
It sounds like a lot because it is a lot. Partly, that’s because of the rise of subscription models that draw a monthly fee, thereby masking the total annual cost, as one academic who spoke to the Guardian for its report on the trend noted. But it is also a wide report, taking in entertainment, internet, books, and live events spending.
The figures
- On average, Australian households pay for 2.3 subscriptions, which typically cost said households $55 each month.
- More than 80% of households are expected to pay for a streaming service by the end of 2022.
Context
It’s important to add that aside from entertainment subscriptions, the total spend in PwC’s calculation includes internet access, which costs most households around $100 a month.
Sourced from PwC via The Guardian
Netflix sees ads as way to attract different audiences
Netflix, the streaming platform, believes the planned introduction of ads to its service can help attract customers who have never signed up before, previously cancelled their subscriptions, or currently access its content through password-sharing.
The background
Netflix had just under 220.7 million subscribers at the end of its last trading quarter, down by 970,000 from the previous three months, although that decline beat analyst estimates, which pegged the likely contraction at nearer two million. With subscription growth proving a challenge, and rising competition, the company plans to introduce advertising in “early 2023” to attract more users, as well as to generate revenue from brands.
The audiences
Greg Peters, Netflix’s chief operating officer/chief product officer, identified several audiences that could be tempted to use the service thanks to a cheaper, ad-supported pricing tier during an earnings call:
- At a time of rising “price sensitivity”, he noted, the lure of a more affordable streaming option might be attractive for many.
- More broadly, he suggested this option may appeal to “folks that have never actually signed up for Netflix” and others who “were members for us for a period of time and they decided to cancel for a variety of reasons”.
- Another potential segment of growth are “folks that are currently watching Netflix, but they’re using another paying members’ account credentials,” Peters said. Around 100 million households engage in this activity, the company reported in April.
- “Those all, I think, represent opportunities for us because we’re bringing a wider range of prices through the ad-supported offering, a lower consumer-facing price to be able to attract a broader set of members,” Peters told investors.
The strategy
- Peters reported that Netflix would use a “crawl, walk, run model” to develop its ad proposition, meaning it is likely to start with “what you’re familiar with”, then develop more innovative solutions over time.
- This month, the company signed a deal with tech giant Microsoft, which will serve as Netflix’s global advertising technology and sales partner.
- Netflix’s discussions with brands and agencies have already yielded a “high degree of alignment” around topics like frequency caps and delivering a “pro-consumer” ad experience, Peters continued.
The financials
- He also predicted that advertising revenues will inevitably be a small part of the revenue mix at first, but expressed confidence that “we can grow it to be substantial over a period of time”.
- Based on initial discussions with advertising executives, Peters said, “we’re quite optimistic that the unit economics work to make that monetisation equal or maybe even better than what we would see on the comparable side for the non-ad, subscription-only kind of plans.”
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Is fintech a canary in the recession coal mine?
As previously sky-high valuations of fintech companies plunge earthwards, there are questions over how many of these companies – relied on by consumers and retailers alike to smooth the online customer experience – will be able to weather the coming storm.
Context
In recent years, fintech companies have grown on the back of strong funding, the digitalisation of financial services, and a hefty dose of hype. During the pandemic, as businesses were forced online, they have been well placed to capitalize on the acceleration of e-commerce, especially in payments innovation and changes to the customer journey.
Has the bubble burst?
But the skies appear to be darkening: according to CB Insight’s State of Ventures report, funding for fintech startups was down both globally and in the US in the second quarter of 2022; M&As and IPOs in the category also slowed. While funding was still up on 2020, the decline from 2021’s boom year indicates the ‘easy money’ days may be over.
Fintech startups were the top recipients of venture capital globally in 2021, bringing in about 21% of total dollars raised, writes TechCrunch. But in 2022, fintech makes up the third largest number of layoffs by percentage – about 10%.
According to analysis by the Financial Times, shares in fintechs publicly listed since 2020 have dropped 50% on average since the start of 2022, compared to an average 29% on the NASDAQ, with cumulative market capitalisations across the listed fintech brands falling US$156bn this year.
Many fintech brands are now facing a difficult few months as largely untested business models face the prospect of challenging economic conditions; recession is staring down the global economy and many are posting continuing losses.
For their brand partners, there is likely to be a sense of unease. Payment options such as Buy Now Pay Later and one-click purchases have drawn in new consumers – especially Gen Z – and uncertainty in the sector may stall plans to accelerate implementation of different payment options.
State of play
- Klarna, a European BNPL firm, saw its sky-high valuation of $45.6bn sink to less than $7bn – an 85% drop on the figure declared in June 2021. The company was able to raise $800m at the lower valuation.
- Paypal’s stock has declined approximately 60% since Jan 2021.
- It’s not all bad news: money management fintech company Revolut will partner with Stripe to expand payments capabilities though the UK, Europe and new markets.
- B2B fintech brands such as Pleo are seeing success with a solution for a specific business pain point: expenses. How fintechs capitalize on ‘the future of work’ – a hot topic in a post-COVID world – will be an area to watch.
Source: TechCrunch, Financial Times, Wall Street Journal, CB Insight
Smart speaker ads can drive stronger engagement
Smart speaker advertising generates powerful responses in the human brain that can help build deeper connections between brands and consumers, new research suggests.
Why it matters
With smart speaker ownership on the rise, conversational technology is opening new ways for advertisers to effectively tell stories and create branding moments by making audio advertising ‘actionable’.
Neuro research – the first of its kind, commissioned by Octave Audio, Say It Now and Xaxis from Neuro-Insight – highlights the potential of interactive smart speaker ads to stimulate increased electrical activity in the brain and strengthen brand awareness.
Key findings
- Branded smart speaker ads trigger a 25% increase in overall brain activity when compared to branding in standard audio ads.
- Engaging in a conversation with an ad via a voice assistant makes branding moments 11% more memorable.
- Voicing a brand’s name back to a smart speaker generates a 30% uplift in overall levels of brain response compared to a standard audio ad.
- Interactive ads evoke 2.3x more left-brain memory peaks in comparison to standard radio ads.
- When consumers converse with smart speaker audio ads there is also significant uplift in other areas, compared to standard benchmarks, including general attention (+26%), intensity of emotional responses (+17%) and memory-based responses (+11%).
Key quote
“To maximise audio’s power for capturing fragmented consumer attention, advertisers need to consider how to add value to the consumer journey. Understanding the context of user interactions, what they’re doing at the time, and where they are in the funnel can have a great impact on campaign performance” – Tilly Sheppard, Product Manager, Xaxis.
Sourced from Neuro-Insights
Big desirability with no risk: Australia’s best travel marketing practices
As travel takes off and Australian marketers spend big to get in front of revenge travellers, a behavioural science expert looks at how to get it right.
Why it matters
Post-pandemic, travel and destination marketers who tap into consumer behaviour and thinking that are now driven not by logic but by emotion and biases will strike marketing gold.
Takeaways
Amazon reviews its private label strategy
E-commerce giant Amazon is reported to be halving the number of private-label products it offers in the US.
Context
Amazon launched its first private-label product back in 2009, since when its portfolio has expanded to embrace some 243,000 products across 45 different ‘house’ brands. That has been an alarming prospect for brands selling through the platform.
At one point, among the top ten battery brands, the AmazonBasics private-label product accounted for about one-third of battery sales online and was growing at 93% year on year. Concerns grew further with the development of Amazon’s smart speaker product, with fears that Amazon’s private-label products could become the default offering for anyone engaged in voice commerce.
What’s happened
Those fears seem to be – at least partly – unfounded, as the Wall Street Journal reports that Amazon has not only started slashing the number of its own brands, with many apparently not selling, but has also discussed whether it should quit this area altogether given the regulatory pressures it has come under because of the potential conflict of interest as both a retailer and a marketplace.
In the past, Amazon has been accused of using seller data to spot bestsellers and then produce its own rival copies. Less commented on has been how Amazon’s retail media arm has given it an understanding of the customer journey in any given vertical and facilitated its entry into new areas.
But sources have told the Journal that the private-label focus is now on bestselling commodity goods – so in future maybe expect more batteries and phone charging cables, less furniture.
Amazon says
“We never seriously considered closing our private-label business and we continue to invest in this area, just as our many retail competitors have done for decades and continue to do today.”
Sourced from Wall Street Journal
PepsiCo sees sales and prices holding up
Snack and beverage giant PepsiCo last week increased its organic growth revenue forecast for the year and said it has seen little evidence of consumers reacting adversely to increased prices.
Why it matters
PepsiCo’s CFO reported that “elasticities are good right now” in many markets around the world, which suggests that, even as inflation and cost of living increases take their toll on consumers, its products may be seen as affordable treats in difficult times.
Even rising fuel costs aren’t affecting US consumers’ snack purchasing habits at gas stations – an area of recent retail focus for the business – when they fill up their tanks. “We don’t see any meaningful consumer behavioral change as gas prices go up,” said CEO Ramon Lagurta during a Q2 earnings call.
Takeaways
- Pepsi reports that non-sugar soft drinks are growing 3x as fast as full sugar drinks.
- Consumers are increasingly health conscious and are buying smaller packs or cans as an indulgence without too many calories – but that also means there are opportunities for increased frequency of consumption.
- “Consumers are looking for additional functionality and are willing to pay for that,” said Lagurta.
Key quote
“We’re going to continue to optimize it [trade budget] and maybe move those resources to some other areas where we can get better demand generation” – Ramon Laguarta, Chairman & CEO, PepsiCo.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
How tech can drive sustainability forward
As cost crunches hit brands, sustainability experts are concerned that ESG goals may be put on the budgetary chopping block at an urgent moment for the battle against climate change – but technology offers advantages in terms of efficiency and measurability that could help those goals thrive.
Context
Seventy percent of ESG leaders have adopted new technologies over the previous two years, compared to 45% of ESG laggards, according to a new study from Genpact, Tech for Progress 360: Accelerating climate action with data-led insight. The research reflects input from 510 senior executives from large global enterprises.
A missed opportunity
While measurement and performance are major opportunities for brands to harness technology, the data indicated that ESG leaders are no more likely to track performance against climate goals, report on emissions or monitor regulations than other respondents. Just 37% of respondents surveyed say their organizations use data and insights to identify opportunities to boost sustainability and minimise waste.
Impactful tech
The technologies ESG leaders cite as being the most impactful include:
- the automation of processes to reduce resource-intensive activities (48%);
- AI and natural language processing to predict the impact of climate on their businesses (45%);
- advanced analytics to recommend efficient use of resources and real-time performance analytics (40%);
- the cloud, to transform processes and enable remote work (35%);
- the Internet of Things and smart devices for data gathering (20%).
Source: TechRepublic, GenPact
It’s time for brands to look beyond price
In the current environment, affordability and convenience are hygiene factors: brands and retailers need to look beyond these to find opportunities to become truly embedded in consumers’ lives, advises Andy Humphreys of the Coley Porter Bell agency.
Why it matters
Digital is key to building brand trust and driving spending among SEA consumers
Consumers in the Southeast Asian region tend to spend more each year on brands they trust, with their trust in brands increasing when technology is used to personalise their experience, according to Adobe’s annual Adobe Trust Report 2022: APAC.
Why it matters
Trust between brands and APAC consumers has become harder to forge in the rising digital economy, with trust dependent on brands’ ability to make a positive impact, use data responsibly and deliver digital experiences on customers’ terms.
Key insights
- 83% of Southeast Asian consumers are concerned with how companies use their data.
- 55% of SEA consumers say the risks of companies collecting data outweigh the benefits, more than any other location.
- 60% of consumers in Southeast Asia said they would stop purchasing permanently if a brand breached their trust.
- SEA consumers equally value digital and in-person experiences (24%) vs. 35% of APAC consumers generally favouring digital experiences.
- 68% say their trust in brands increases when technology is used to personalise their experiences vs the global average of 56%.
- 81% of SEA consumers also find that personalised content delivered at the right time increases their trust in brands.
Quote
“The importance of digital experiences to a trust exchange has come into sharper focus and the stakes are high. Done right, many consumers will reward brands with loyalty and spend. When trust is broken, most consumers will walk away permanently” – Simon Tate, Asia Pacific president, Adobe.
Background
The report surveyed more than 5,000 Asia Pacific consumers and 900 senior business leaders, of which 998 consumers and 200 senior business leaders are based in Southeast Asia.
Agency rosters are in an era of constant change
The majority of multinational advertisers are changing or are planning to reform current structures for working with external partners, according to new research from the World Federation of Advertisers and The Observatory International.
Context
Three quarters of major multinationals are “somewhat satisfied” or less with their current agency roster structure; nearly seven in ten (69%) have recently made, or are planning to make, changes to their roster to reflect the new world order and their desire for a different structure.
Only 25% of respondents say they are “very” or “extremely” satisfied with their current arrangements.
Why it matters
“There are many reasons why rosters need to be updated,” says Julia Kraft, Senior Manager, Global Marketing Services at the WFA. “Sometimes existing structures don’t work due to internal issues at the advertiser end. The accelerating rate of change in consumer behaviour and digital usage makes it highly likely, however, that most rosters are heading for a period of constant evolution as brands seek new ways to be more effective with their marketing communications.”
Takeaways
- Eighty percent of respondents now have an in-house agency set-up of some shape or form (up from 57% in 2020), and a further 13% say that they are considering establishing one. This change will not only alter agency scopes of work but also will require additional focus on working processes to ensure effective collaboration between external agencies and in-house teams.
- The dominant model used by respondents is “multiple agencies managed individually by marketing” (90%). However, many use a variety of core models across their operations, which perhaps underlines the complexities of developing fit-for-purpose roster architectures.
- One third of clients stated that they either did not use, or did not have, a consistent agency performance measurement and evaluation approach. Effective relationships require ongoing evaluation and open dialogue, without which dissatisfaction can be allowed to grow to detrimental proportions.
- A roster transformation process is not simple or without challenges – getting the right model for your organisation takes time, resource, mass stakeholder engagement and, more often than not, outside third-party assistance to be successful.
Sourced from WFA
Nike and RTFKT play with physical fashion for virtual worlds
Digital twins are a major ambition for the emerging suite of technologies that are coming to be known as the ‘metaverse’ – now Nike-owned digital product firm RTFKT is bringing out a physical and digital hoodie that could pave the way for a more sophisticated take on digital products.
Why it matters
It’s an interesting time in crypto, as physical summer meets a crypto winter – a sharp downturn in what had otherwise been an extremely frothy market. Last December, when Nike acquired RTFKT, the market was hot for NFTs, but WARC’s report hypothesised that a critical aspect of bringing such a company into the Nike mothership was to explore ways of linking physical items to digital identity, with an eye on the vast resale market.
While interesting, it’s important to point out that this is not yet mass-market with avatars at $17,000. But it is an example of early interest from a leading brand that is likely to have a big influence over the coming physical/digital product space as it gives it a chance to set much-needed standards in digital twinning.
Blockchains aren’t necessarily the best way to do this, but RTFKT is using the Ethereum protocol. It’s vital to note that this system uses vast quantities of energy, and that any brands looking to get involved must weigh this impact very carefully. While the systems are shifting, the transition is expected to take years.
What’s happening
First teased in May, this week the two brands are launching a new physical/digital collaboration. Titled the RTFKT x Nike AR Genesis hoodie, the item is both a physical hoodie and a digital token available only to the owners of a previous CloneX token drop (there exist about 20,000 of these avatars, most of which cost north of $17,000 in real money) and Cryptokicks owners (12,000, priced at over $1,000).
- The AR component comes from the ability of the garment to show up with the wearer sporting virtual wings.
- Hoodies will also feature NFC (near-field communication) chips that link the digital NFT (non-fungible token) and the garment.
- Buyers will likely have to part with around $250 worth of the Ethereum currency.
Going deeper
In a fascinating overview from Vogue Business, RTFKT has also broken new ground with the CloneX drop. Owners of these NFTs are now privy to the intellectual property, meaning they have access to 3D design files that they can then use in their own digital creations that, should they wish to, they can then monetise.
This is, effectively, an early foray into interoperability. At this stage, that interoperability between systems isn’t baked in, but if the user has enough technical nous, they can do it themselves. It’s interesting to see a brand like Nike willing to follow its acquisition’s guidance by opening up its creative property.
Sourced from RTFKT, WARC, OpenSea, Vogue Business. [Image: RTFKT]
How to get your brand ready for the metaverse
Brands need to understand the evolving economy of the metaverse, its obligations and its opportunities, and to incorporate these into future business models, says Rachel Clarke, Founding Partner of Strat House.
Why it matters
Winter is coming: brands prepare for pain in Europe
With the screws turning on consumer spending, brands are preparing for a reality where companies are likely to be hit hard by knock-on effects of a difficult economic climate in all parts of the business: from sales, to customer experience, to logistics.
Why it matters
A survey this spring, commissioned by the European Parliament, found that nearly 60 percent of EU citizens said they were not ready to face hikes in the cost of food or energy.
For brands, it’s a not-so-perfect storm that is set to impact business at the time it most needs a cheerful Christmas shopping season with tills ringing after nearly three difficult years of COVID.
With staff shortages biting in essential – but often poorly paid – positions, brands are concerned that the industry meltdown affecting customer experience in the travel industry may be a sign of things to come for retail, leisure and other front-line industries in coming months.
What it means
As war looks to be escalating in Ukraine and recession looms ever nearer, brands are set to navigate a confluence of challenges in coming months:
- the whims of Russian president Vladimir Putin on natural gas and oil supply to European countries pushing back on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (France’s President, Emmanuel Macron, is already warning of potential blackouts in coming months);
- crushing increases in essential spending for consumers due to record inflation;
- a potential food crisis due to grain shortages and sanctions;
- ongoing supply chain and product availability issues;
- rolling strikes in transport as pay disputes continue, impacting logistics and delivery times;
- staff shortages in customer service positions, with risk of layoffs elsewhere;
- growing seasons impacted by brutal heatwaves and other extreme weather events;
- uncertainty about the political response to all of the above, and the risk of civil unrest.
According to reporting by the Financial Times, brands have recently started ‘war gaming’ for a difficult recession and a period of low or zero growth. Earnings reports trickling out indicate that the worst is yet to come, with marquee UK brands such as ASOS, Boohoo and Curry’s already feeling the crunch.
What to watch
The unnamed CEO of a British supermarket chain, speaking to the Financial Times, described September as the “come to Jesus” month – when ‘back-to-school spending coincides with energy cost increases as the weather cools. Watch this space.
Source: Politico, Financial Times, The Independent
A.H.
Singaporeans stick with pandemic habits
More than 90% of Singaporeans say they are likely to continue with habits picked up during the pandemic, and many are also thinking about how they can be ready for the next crisis.
Why it matters
A study by the Institute of Policy Studies, reported in the Straits Times, indicates how the experience of COVID-19 has affected multiple aspects of people’s lives and that there will be no return to the status quo ante as people expect improved resilience to deal with future pandemics.
Takeaways
- Cooking more frequently at home (38%) and exercising regularly (36%) are among the most popular habits that are likely to stick.
- Wearing a mask will continue: 56% don’t find it much of an inconvenience indoors, while one in four say they won’t ever remove it when outdoors.
- Singaporeans are divided when it comes to travel: 48% are planning to travel for leisure within the next six months, while 46% are not.
- The rising cost of living is a major worry, with people, especially concerned about the cost of healthcare (45%), cost of utilities (41%) and cost of food (40%).
- Six in ten people (59%) said their families have adjusted spending habits in order to reduce expenses to cope with the rise in prices.
- Two thirds (64%) are confident Singapore is well prepared to face the next pandemic.
Sourced from Straits Times
[Image: Kingsley Yang on Unsplash]
The ‘tech talk’ is as important as the ‘sex talk’
A large majority of US parents (86%) believe it is important to talk with their kids about digital safety and privacy and three quarters say having a “tech talk” is as important for teens as having the “sex talk”.
Why it matters
While parents view tech as vital and important to their children's future – 92% of parents believe being connected to the internet is important for their family, according to a survey by non-profit organization Trusted Future – they’re very aware of issues around digital safety. It’s vital that brands tread carefully with consumer data, but especially where children are concerned. Any breaches here carry huge reputational risk.
Takeaways
- Parents recognize the importance of protecting their children's personal data, including their identity (90%), location (88%), health data (87%), age (85%), school records (85%), and browsing history (84%).
- An overwhelming majority of parents (91%) want apps reviewed by experts for security and privacy prior to being made available to consumers.
- Two thirds (63%) want Congress to adopt additional privacy protections whether for children specifically or the country as a whole, as compared to, for example, only 3% whose top priority is antitrust legislation.
Key quote
"Parents want to take an active role in their kid's digital lives, but that does not mean that they should have to be a Chief Information Security Officer. Everyone has a role to play to protect kids’ digital experiences” – Ken Gude, Executive Director of Trusted Future.
Sourced from Trusted Future
Cost of US sports rights rockets
Expect significant increases in the prices of US sport TV and streaming rights, with a jump from $21bn in 2022 to $26bn next year, with rates set to have effectively doubled versus 2015 by 2026.
Why it matters
Variety’s intelligence platform has published some fascinating visualisations of the US sports rights market. Some aspects are unsurprising but there are other details that uncover deeper, more interesting trends.
Some key details
The NFL is the most expensive sport, and will see a huge price increase to $12.8bn in 2023 from 2022’s $8.8bn, and is expected to continue to take 44% of the total market
While NFL remains the biggest and is expected to retain that title well into the back half of this decade, it likely won’t see the biggest increases in the 2015-2026 forecast period:
- Pro wrestling – 369%
- UFC – 350%
- NBA – 309%
In context
Sports rights are coming to be seen as a safe haven for cable companies that are watching their subscribers shift. Meanwhile, big tech firms are consolidating their sporting footholds: Amazon with some NFL games, and increasingly English Premier League games, while Apple gets into Major League Baseball.
This price inflation is as much the product of necessity as greed, with the potential to hammer some legacy players as their dwindling user bases continue to shrink and those that remain are faced with ever increasing prices. It’s likely that prices will indeed continue to increase, but similarly likely that the places users go to access live sport will look very different.
Sourced from Variety. [Image: Variety]
