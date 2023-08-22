The Feed
WARC Talks: 3 in 15 – Connected TV’s next episode
In this episode of the WARC Podcast, we talk about the future of advertising on connected TV.
- WARC’s David Tiltman is joined by Data Journalist Celeste Huang and Alex Brownsell, Head of Content for WARC Media, to discuss three themes from the recent Global Ad Trends report: ‘Connected TV’s next episode’.
- CTV is growing quickly as viewers and advertisers migrate from linear broadcast television.
- However, on closer inspection, that growth in CTV ad investment may be less impressive than first thought.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
01:19 – Definitions.
05:13 – TV viewing is changing.
10:30 – CTV ad investment is growing at linear TV’s expense.
18:17 – CTV must persuade marketers of its effectiveness.
Further reading
Global Ad Trends: Connected TV’s next episode
Out of CTV’s whirlpool of acronyms and hype, new hopes and challenges emerge
Future of Programmatic: 58% of advertisers underprepared for a world without cookies
The complete phasing out of third-party cookies is scheduled to take place next year, but many organisations remain unprepared for advertising in a privacy-first environment, a new WARC report finds.
According to research in The Future of Programmatic, nearly three-quarters (73%) of UK marketers are not well prepared for the withdrawal of third-party cookies, while a majority (58%) of global marketing leaders lack a working understanding of how changing privacy regulations will affect their work.
Why the state of programmatic matters
Traditionally, the programmatic ecosystem has depended upon third-party cookies to target specific audiences with advertising content.
However, the ongoing demise of the third-party cookie and introduction of new privacy regulations is reducing the capacity of advertisers to track and target audiences on the web.
Indeed, according to LiveRamp research in the report, more than half of marketers (60%) are concerned about being able to reach audiences once third-party cookies disappear.
Takeaways
- 73% of UK marketers are not well prepared for the final withdrawal of third-party cookies.
- 58% of marketing leaders do not appear to understand how changes in privacy regulation will impact their systems and tools, or their wider business.
- 60% of marketers are worried about ‘reaching audiences at scale’ when third-party cookies disappear.
- While lack of preparedness is a concern, some marketers are experimenting with a range of third-party cookie alternatives including Google Topics, first-party data, identity solutions and contextual targeting.
Key quote
“In a post third-party cookie world, the biggest challenge for advertisers is that there isn't a ubiquitous one-size-fits-all answer. I think many advertisers have a plan. They have components of how they'll move forward. But no one is completely clear on how it’ll all come together, just yet” – Leah Askew, SVP, Head of Precision Media, Digitas North America.
Get the report
The Future of Programmatic Advertising is the latest WARC strategy report covering the major trends shaping programmatic advertising over the coming 12 months. WARC subscribers can read the full report here. For non-subscribers a sample report is available to read here.
Disney’s reverse sweep on cricket
With the streaming market in India proving more cost-conscious than Disney expected, the US media giant is changing its cricket strategy and will make games free to view on mobile phones at the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup.
Background
Paying big bucks for sporting media rights that will attract viewers – and subscribers – is a well-trodden path in many countries. So when Disney made IPL cricket on Hotstar, which it acquired in 2019, a paid service in 2020, it could be reasonably confident that its user base would grow.
But when Reliance Industries acquired the IPL rights last year and opted to stream games for free to mobile users, Disney saw subscriber numbers fall by a third, some 21 million, over the next nine months, Reuters reports. Evidently, many people weren’t prepared to keep paying for the company’s other entertainment options.
What’s happening now?
- Disney is calling its new strategy a “hybrid model” that will increase advertising revenues via smartphone viewers.
- At the same time, it will target new subscribers for the Hotstar TV app, where cricket remains under paid plans.
- The company says it will target advertisers with budgets as low as 200,000 rupees ($2,421); interactive ads will connect watchers to a brand's WhatsApp chat to enable purchases of the products.
- A deal with Coca-Cola will put QR codes on some 400 million Coke bottles offering a Hotstar trial; Disney hopes 80,000 people will then take up paid plans.
Key quote
“We were bullish on Indian subscribers’ propensity to pay [but] that’s not worked out. Free cricket is the only bullet left” – a Disney source speaking to Reuters.
Sourced from Reuters (via Mint)
Brands are years behind the reality of diversity
An analysis of leading brands' social media posts has found that they are 23 years behind in reflecting the actual racial diversity of the US, based on US Census data.
That’s according to research backed by independent DEI organization BRIDGE, which is measuring the representation of skin tone, body type, hair type, ability and other criteria across the top 200 brands in the US.
Based on completed work on the top 50, Unilever’s Dove is the most inclusive brand.
Why DEI research matters
It claims to provide an objective view of the current levels of inclusion in the marketplace and to serve as the first step toward establishing inclusion as a visible metric for the industry.
The research sits alongside a new framework that BRIDGE has developed for brands to operationalize inclusion as a business practice for growth; the Inclusion Maturity Assessment and Capability Building Program (IMAX) is currently being piloted by Campbell's, Sephora and others.
What is IMAX?IMAX uncovers 72 business practices across five dimensions in an organization, laying the foundation for building inclusive brands and companies. By measuring inclusion maturity at both the brand and company levels, IMAX aims to equip diversity, marketing, and business leaders with the following:
- Inclusion Assessment: determine where gaps exist across the organization;
- Intentional Prioritization Process: be intentional about the focus on priorities for low-hanging and longer-term practices.
- Capability Building: implement the capabilities needed to bridge these gaps.
Key quote
“BRIDGE’s IMAX provides an actionable mechanism for C-level executives and their teams to clearly quantify where they are on the maturity scale of inclusion and in particular helps CMOs focus their efforts as a growth driver” – Sheryl Daija, BRIDGE founder and CEO.
Sourced from BRIDGE
Purchase barriers slow social commerce growth
Social commerce will only deliver a modest 7% of US e-commerce sales by 2025, with many consumers lacking trust in this channel, according to research firm Mintel.
Why social commerce matters
Social commerce has long been discussed by marketers as a channel with huge potential; as yet, however, the reality lags well behind such optimistic thinking. Understanding the factors which discourage people from shopping in this way is a vital step.
Takeaways
- Social commerce made up 5% of e-commerce sales in 2022, and that percentage will only inch upwards over the next couple of years, according to Mintel.
- This is partly because consumers skew toward familiarity, with 41% reporting they’re more comfortable purchasing from a brand website over a social channel.
- Trust is another barrier to social purchases: 40% of consumers say they’re wary of how their payment information is stored on these platforms.
- Twenty-five percent are concerned that they will never receive a purchase made through social platforms.
The long view
“This doesn’t mean that social commerce has reached a dead end for the US consumers. It will just take time for shoppers to adjust and adapt to this new way of shopping,” Katie Hansen, senior analyst of retail and ecommerce at Mintel, said.
Exploring AI’s potential benefits in media research
A study exploring how AI affects survey engagement, response quality and emotion, identified four actionable benefits.
Danone’s winning formula for predicting the future
Danone came up with a new forecasting model that could anticipate consumer demand during a period of deep uncertainty, a solution with wide applicability.
The strategic and insights team in Mexico used a number of data science tools, statistics, machine learning and quantitative studies to accurately predict how sales of its products would be affected by people’s mobility during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Why demand planning models matter
Businesses use demand planning to accurately estimate what, how much and when to order products. But when a crisis occurs, much of this planning goes out the window. Danone’s problem was multiplied by the fact that many of its products have a shelf life, leading to an increase in waste.
By coming up with new forecasting variables to predict consumer behaviour, the company was able to ride through a period of uncertainty. The project’s success will see the same type of thought process applied at the company internationally and has implications for other brands going through uncertainty or crisis.
Takeaways
- Danone’s demand planning model used completely new variables and hypotheses that were developed by the strategic and insights team in Mexico in record time.
- The variables were based on Google data, government statistics and quantitative studies.
- An AI model was developed to analyse variables and predict how mobility would impact sales volumes.
- A study with consumers validated the modelling and its findings.
- The new model estimated when and how demand would recover with 94% certainty.
- Total sales increased by 8.3%, and market share of the children's portfolio grew by 1.7 percentage points.
- Waste at the company decreased by 10%.
Key quote
“The pandemic affected us all and as we were navigating the new reality, we were unequipped to estimate the demand shifts that we were going to experience as the mobility was starting to change … [T]his model helped us to estimate consumption, and therefore adjust the supply chain and get the confidence of our customers” – Silvia Dávila, president of Danone LatAm, and CEO of Danone México.
Sourced from ESOMAR
[Image: Danone]
Agencies need to get better at integrating creativity across teams
The advertising industry is not clear on how to integrate teams which are typically made up of ‘creatives’ and those who come from a data science background, new research finds.
The study in the Journal of Academic Research took in the perspective of managers from well-known agencies in Norway, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom to draw its conclusions.
Livestreamers: Rise of the clones
There’s a growing industry in China in the creation of AI clones of humans that livestream companies can use to host shows by themselves.
Why AI clones matter
There are around 10 million people working in the livestreaming industry in China, which generated $315bn in sales in 2021, but the recent 618 shopping festival witnessed a 500% increase in sellers on JD.com using virtual hosts.
For livestreaming companies, AI hosts are cheap and convenient in what has become a very competitive market, where businesses can struggle to retain experienced livestream hosts. AI hosts also have the advantage of being able to deliver scripts in multiple dialects or languages and could offer brands a way of reducing reliance on external hosts. But both brands and agencies will need to tread carefully through what may become an ethical minefield.
The economics of AI livestreaming
- Song Jiatao, co-founder of startup Lang Jue Technology, explained to Sixth Tone that the cost of initial image cloning is around $1,100, while the subsequent cost of computing power in the creation of a 30-second video is half a dollar.
- For comparison, the monthly wage for a livestreamer is around $2,700; even with the added cost of a script for an avatar, there are potentially significant savings to be made.
- Tencent charges around $1,400 for an avatar, double that if the voice is also cloned; generic avatars are available for as little as $40 on Taobao.
The practicalities involved
- Livestreaming sessions typically last 3-4 hours, sometimes up to six, which is physically demanding for a human host; AI avatars can go 24 hours a day.
- But AI hosts can’t generate the same levels of engagement and interaction that make the best human hosts so successful.
- If AI hosts can’t replicate the quality of human hosts, they can certainly produce a greater quantity of output which may be useful in increasing reach.
- The Cyberspace Administration of China has set out regulations which require the clear labelling of AI-generated media content.
Sourced from Sixth Tone, Ars Technica, CCTV, Campaign Asia
[Image:CCTV]
Skills ‘bootcamps’ on offer for digital marketers
With businesses large and small facing a shortage of digital talent, the push is on to upskill employees at all levels – and the DMA’s new Data Strategy, Analytics and Measurement for Digital Marketing Skills Bootcamps offer just such an opportunity.
What’s happening
- The trade body will deliver the bootcamps, which launch in London and Leeds in October, through the Department for Education’s Skills for Life Programme.
- SME employers will need to contribute just 10% of the fee and 90% will be government funded; larger organisations will contribute more.
- These are open to everyone within a business – not just talent with a marketing or digital background.
Background
Data-driven marketing insights are essential for developing more meaningful relationships with customers, which leads to sustainable business growth. But a recent UK SME survey found that 29% of those surveyed said the ongoing shortage of skilled workers poses a high or very high risk for their business – so much so that their digital modernisation ambitions have stalled, due to a lack of job-ready digital talent.
Key quote“This is a great opportunity for the SME community, as this type of government-funded training will help them to better understand, acquire and analyse their customers’ data insights, which is vital for enhanced customer engagement and retention” – Kate Burnett, General Manager of DMA Talent.
Sourced from DMA
How Lipton’s sense of “rhythm” delivers innovation
Lipton Teas and Infusions sees market growth as closely linked to innovation and reinvention, but delivering that successfully requires an appreciation of the rhythms of the business – how the various internal and external elements work together.
Why rhythms of the business matter
Marketers need to bring innovation to media, to communication programmes and to how teams are run, just as much as to the product itself – and those different elements need to be in some sort of sync to deliver the best results.
Market research needs to become more inclusive
With younger generations more likely to identify as something other than male or female, there is a growing need for market researchers to adapt some of their research questions and methods to take account of more gender identities.
It’s a trend that is only likely to grow, with one study across 27 countries finding that 4% of Gen Z (born in or after 1997) don’t identify as one of the two sexes, while this compares to less than 1% of Baby Boomers.
Magazine nostalgia harnessed innovatively through WeChat
Swedish luxury fashion brand Acne Studios has revitalized the magazine concept in China, updating its branded periodical Acne Paper for the digital age.
Context
Acne Studios uses little paid advertising, but distributes a branded magazine – an extension of the brand's image – as a way of building a deeper relationship with its customers. The magazine looks at culture in the broadest sense, giving it mass appeal, while modern distribution methods in China have allowed Chinese consumers to get to know the low-key luxury brand quickly.
What’s happening?
- The digital version of Acne's branded publication, reintroduced to China in 2021, interprets the brand with mobile-friendly aesthetics in a digital-first market.
- Leveraging WeChat's interactive potential through its mini-programs, Acne Studios drew the Chinese audience's attention to the latest 500-page issue, House of Acne Paper, which was created around the idea of an imaginary nine-room house with a fantasy collection of furniture, decorative arts and other objects of interest.
- Ten chapters in the ‘house’ are featured in an animated, photographic story accompanied by 10 interviews with people from the world of art, design, architecture, performance, literature and interiors.
Why digitising the magazine format matters in China
- Acne Studios blends the conventional magazine medium with digital techniques popular among China's Gen-Z.
- This constitutes a strategic approach that adeptly extends the brand's humanistic storytelling while at the same time effectively reaching a broader spectrum of younger audiences.
- By also interviewing prominent figures from diverse domains in its own branded publication, the unique approach has given Acne Studios the ability to not only stand out in a competitive fashion market like China, but to also foster profound cultural connections with its audience.
AI and how it offers new opportunities in retail
Consumer data from social media can be used to deduce trends, understand what type of offers will work in the market and how to amplify them, which turns social data into consumer insights for generating new retail ideas.
Why AI in retail matters
Predictive analytics give marketers an idea of what is going to happen, but prescriptive analytics tell them what to do about it: with improved social intelligence, large language models can go beyond demographic markers to look at aspirations and behaviours instead.
TikTok targets e-commerce with proposed new strategy
TikTok has proposed banning links to other e-commerce websites to help drive adoption of its own shopping platform, which is set to lose around half a billion dollars in the US this year, according to new reports.
Why the TikTok Shop strategy matters
TikTok’s video platform is a critical avenue for creators and marketers, whether through influencers or through direct media buys, but with so much traffic and the experience of enormous success with its strategy in China, TikTok appears to be done watching so much potential business pass through the platform.
But adding a shopping destination to a media platform isn’t easy, and the investment has been heavy for the company. With some signs of growth, reports suggest that the company is now thinking about how to move beyond costly incentives and toward some new rules.
Cutting external links
Tech news site The Information reports that the short video platform – which has invested over $500m in building out a costly e-commerce operation, including a delivery network and a suite of incentives for merchants – plans to limit the ability of influencers to link to Amazon or other shopping sites. There is, as yet, no known timeframe for the ban to come into effect.
- In doing so, TikTok will see its many influencers – whose popularity and therefore livelihood is closely tied to the platform’s recommendation algorithm – having to switch to promoting items on TikTok’s own platform if they are to win their commission.
- While the move targets influencers, the success of the policy will depend on whether it is able to shift the behaviour of the big and small brands that pay for its services.
The TikTok Shop strategy
TikTok’s shop service, which is strongest in Asia, particularly in the Southeast, hasn’t quite mirrored the success of its core short-form video product across Europe and the Americas, but there are signs that the amount spent through the platform (gross merchandise value) is increasing rapidly in the US.
The aim is for TikTok’s platform to process as much transaction value as Douyin, the Chinese version of the app, by 2028: a target of $200 billion annually.
Lightening heavy costs
The story underlines the heavy costs associated with providing an at-home service for e-commerce customers as outlined in JP Castlin and James Hankins’ Gravity of e-commerce report.
Even for profitable operations, the rise of e-commerce has left many brands exposed to high variable costs, which in the inflationary economic climate have become difficult to bear.
An advertising behemoth in the making
But there are signals that TikTok’s commerce strategy is sound, given that already 70% of advertisers sell directly on social platforms.
Elsewhere, TikTok has plenty of other strong avenues for marketing spend.
- WARC’s Global Ad Forecast, released this week, places TikTok owner ByteDance among the five major tech firms expected to attract more than half of worldwide advertising spend this year.
- The company currently enjoys around 3.6% of all spending.
Sourced from The Information, WARC
Overemphasis on activation and tactics limits marketing effectiveness
A focus on efficiency and a lack of organisational teamwork are hampering marketing effectiveness, according to a new study from the WFA and partners.
Creating a Global Culture of Marketing Effectiveness*, a report from the WFA, Ebiquity and IPA, finds that while overall marketing effectiveness culture is performing acceptably – scoring 6.5 out of 10 – process, the glue that pulls together three key elements (People, Focus, and Data & Tools), scores just 5.7.
Why marketing effectiveness matters
While the concept of marketing effectiveness is increasingly understood, the next step is to implement the sort of changes that will deliver the benefits it promises. “Real effectiveness value will be generated by changing ways of working (‘the Process’) [and] creating better organisational alignment behind marketing effectiveness,” advises Laurence Green, director of effectiveness at the IPA.
What the study found
- Among the five key steps in the process of marketing effectiveness, the best performing one was ‘Activating marketing activities across chosen channels’ (scoring 7.0 out of 10); all other steps were found to be significantly weaker, with ‘measuring the impact in a timely manner’ scoring only 5.8.
- Just 41% of all respondents agree that they have a clearly defined measurement framework in place, but the figure is roughly half that among respondents with an insights/effectiveness role or national role.
- Fifty-two percent of respondents agree that they focus too much on efficiency because without the right blend of measurement tools, efficiency is much easier to measure.
- Just one-fifth of insights/effectiveness respondents agree that their tools are used to create the right insight at the right time to suit the marketing planning process, even though 54% of marketing/media respondents say this does happen.
Five areas for improvement
- Sharpen the process: marketing is too focused on the delivery and needs to improve its understanding of objectives, measurement and results.
- Cascade a comprehensive measurement framework: establish a well-defined measurement framework that assesses both short-term and long-term impacts of marketing activities.
- Demand and implement better tools: invest in predictive tools offering precision and granularity for essential marketing effectiveness use cases.
- Create better insights: marketing effectiveness insights should be aligned with the decision-making rhythm of the business through increased collaboration across teams.
- Strengthen collaboration: including marketing with finance, insights internally across global, regional and local teams, and procurement with all departments on effectiveness topics.
*Based on a survey conducted in partnership with 21 national advertiser associations including AANA (Australia), ACA (Canada), and UPA (Italy), as well as take-outs from the WFA’s Forum Connect meetings in Amsterdam and Singapore. The study received more than 300 responses across several marketing disciplines.
Sourced from WFA
How CTV, native display and search work more effectively together
New research examines how connected TV, native display and search work together to increase audience reach, using data from Roku, Microsoft Audience Network and its search platform Bing.
Why audience reach matters
Media siloes have prevented brands from collecting concrete data that illustrates how different channels integrate to reach consumers across the funnel, but new research by Microsoft and Roku gives marketers insights into consumer behaviors across platforms and three categories: technology, retail and travel.
Global advertising to top $1 trillion in 2024, as big five attract most spending
Global advertising spend is set to grow 4.4% this year and 8.2% in 2024, a boost that will see the market top $1trn for the first time ever, according to a new study from WARC.
The new analysis combines data from WARC’s proprietary survey of media owners, industry bodies, ad agencies and research organisations in 100 markets worldwide with advertising revenue data from 40 of the largest media owners.
WARC members can access the full report and download the data here, while non-members can read the report here.
Why global advertising forecasts matter
“High interest rates, spiralling inflation, military conflict and natural disasters have made for a bitter cocktail over the preceding 12 months, but the latest earnings season shows that the ad market has withstood this turbulence and has now turned a corner,” says James McDonald, director of Data, Intelligence and Forecasting at WARC.
Tech’s big five close in on over half of total market in 2023
Five major tech firms – Alibaba, Alphabet (owner of Google and YouTube), Amazon, ByteDance (owner of TikTok and Douyin) and Meta (Facebook and Instagram) – will together take over half of global advertising spend this year.
- With growth ahead of the market, these five companies are expected to see ad revenue rise 9.1% this year and 10.7% in 2024.
- All other media owners combined will be flat this year.
- These increases will yield a share of 51.9% of the market by next year.
“Our new measurements show how the fortunes of just five companies have a major bearing on the prospects of the industry at large, and that these companies are on course to record oversized gains in the coming months,” explains McDonald in the report.
Channel: Social media, retail media, and connected TV lead growth over the next two years
With a US presidential election, Olympics, and the UEFA men’s Euros all in 2024, major events are expected to spur growth. But certain channels are expected to lead:
- Social media will be the fastest-growing medium, with spend rising to a total of $227.2bn next year – a fifth (21.8%) of total spend. Meta is set to take 64.4% of this.
- Retail media will also be among the fastest-growing advertising channels over the forecast period; spend is set to rise 10.2% this year and 10.5% next year to a total of $141.7bn – 13.6% of all spend. Amazon is expected to take 37.2%.
- Connected TV (CTV) is also projected to grow well this year (+11.4%) and next year (+12.1%), reaching a total of $33.0bn – only 3.2% of all spend but 16.2% of premium video spend (CTV and linear TV combined).
It’s important to place CTV growth in the context of globally declining linear TV spending (-5.4%) with CTV’s media owners competing for TV budgets rather than winning budget from newer channels like social or CTV. Despite this, linear TV remains the world’s third largest single medium with 15% of the market, or $163bn by 2024.
Category: Financial services, tech, pharma and health lead the growth
An analysis of spend by product sector shows that Financial Services (+11.5%) is on course to be the fastest-growing sector in 2024, followed by Technology & Electronics (+11.3%) and Pharma & Healthcare (+11.0%) – which is typically a TV stalwart but for which digital formats now attract over half of spend.
More muted growth is expected among the largest grouping – Retail – this year and next, proportional to the pressure consumers are facing in North America and Europe because of high inflation.
Geography: Middle East and South Asia to be the biggest growers
- The US is set to account for just under a third (31.3%) of global spend, with a forecast rise of 2.2% this year and a further 7.6% in 2024 to reach $326.7bn.
- The Middle East is among the smallest regions (just 0.7% of global spend) but is anticipated to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period, with spend up 10% in 2023 and 6.2% in 2024.
- South Asia is also growing rapidly (+8.9% this year, +12.1% next year), buoyed by a strong Indian market. Ad spend in India is forecast to grow by double digits over the next 18 months to reach a total of $13.7bn in 2024.
- Advertising spend in Europe is set to rise just 0.6% this year, before the rate of growth increases to 3.6% in 2024 as economic headwinds ease. The UK – the largest single ad market in the region with a 4.6% share – is set to see a dip of 1% this year when measured in US dollars.
- Africa is enduring a difficult year, with spend set to be down 11.6%. Growth should return in 2024, however, buoyed by a 6.1% rise in South Africa next year.
Read the full report – Global Ad Spend Outlook 2023/24: Withstanding Turbulence
A complimentary article by WARC’s James McDonald, author of the report, is available to read here. WARC subscribers can access the article and data here. A podcast featuring a summarisation of the results by James McDonald and Kate Scott-Dawkins, global president, Business Intelligence, GroupM, is available to listen to on The WARC Podcast from today.
China’s economic woes rein in consumer spending
Two-thirds of Chinese consumers are concerned about their current financial situation and half are reining in non-essential spending, according to a new PwC report.
The 2023 Global Consumer Insights Survey China also finds that, for essential products and services, consumers are not trading down but are getting smarter in their purchasing habits and finding the cheapest ways to buy, whether that’s via WeChat groups, livestreaming deals or parallel imports.
Context
At 5.5% in the first half of 2023, China’s economy is still growing faster than most other countries; and the 67% of Chinese consumers who expressed financial worries is well below the global figure of 86%. But high youth unemployment (21.3% in June) and the ongoing real estate crisis have contributed to a lack of consumer confidence.
Why China’s economy matters
At a time when the government is attempting to encourage consumer spending, the report notes a shift towards more pragmatic and rational decision-making by consumers: impulse buys are far less likely and, alongside increased price consciousness, there’s now a greater focus on quality and value.
Takeaways
- 44% of Chinese consumers have cancelled online subscriptions (global: 39%).
- But 62% plan to increase spending on travel-related activities (global: 40%).
- Chinese consumers’ purchasing decisions are highly motivated by factors such as customisation, sustainability and transparency.
- They are also less likely than their global counterparts to resist paying increased prices for such attributes.
Sourced from PwC
How to use emotion: winning examples from Dell, Skittles, and Back Market
The scope of emotion is vast and one of its many facets can be used by brands to build ideas that will resonate with customers, a topic explored in WARC’s latest Ideas that Work report.
