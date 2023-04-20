Ogilvy and Dove top The Good Report | WARC | The Feed
Ogilvy and Dove top The Good Report
Ogilvy is the leading agency network and Dove the top brand in The Good Report, which celebrates the best campaigns of 2022 for social and environmental responsibility.
Producing the report
The Good Report is compiled by ACT Responsible, the international non-profit association and largest source of the world’s best ads for social and environmental issues. It is produced by combining the results of the recently published WARC Creative 100, the global benchmark for creative excellence, with ACT Responsible initiatives such as the Care Awards, Tributes (public vote), and the Good Ad Gallery.
A total of 1,029 campaigns produced by 658 agencies for 897 advertisers (non-profit, public sector, and commercial brands) across 77 markets were evaluated.
The top five in each category are as follows:
Campaigns
#1 Reverse Selfie, Ogilvy UK, Dove
#2 Signal for Help, Juniper Park\TBWA, Canadian Women’s Foundation/Women’s Funding Network
#3 Catch of the Day 2050, Ogilvy Social.Lab Amsterdam, Sea Shepherd Conservation Society
#4 Beyond the Surface, Havas Worldwide Middle East, Adidas
#5 The Lost Class, Leo Burnett Chicago, Change the ref
Agencies
#1 Ogilvy UK
#2 FCB Chicago
#3 Juniper Park\TBWA (Toronto)
#4 BBDO New York
#5 Area 23, IPG Health Company (New York)
Networks
#1 Ogilvy
#2 Havas Group
#3 FCB
#4 BBDO Worldwide
#5 McCann Worldgroup
Brands
#1 Dove
#2 Sea Shepherd Conservation Society
#3 Red Cross
#4 Greenpeace
#5 Change the Ref
Countries
#1 United States
#2 France
#3 United Kingdom
#4 Canada
#5 Brazil
Key quote
“We truly believe advertising has a major role in educating and promoting good to help make the world a better place and we are proud to celebrate this work every year,” says Isa Kurata, Good Report initiator and ACT Responsible co-founder.
All the campaigns featured in The Good Report are available to view online.
