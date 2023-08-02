E-commerce & mobile retail Customer centricity Livestreaming

Indonesia’s large population accounted for half of Southeast Asia’s online purchases in 2022 and marketers can consider livestream shopping to further drive brand value and increase revenue.

Why it matters

With more and more Indonesians going online to shop, marketers looking to achieve brand success in livestream shopping need to shape consumers’ expectations, understand the context when pitching a product, and act with empathy.

Takeaways