Insights from the winners of the 2023 Cannes Creative Effectiveness Lions
Humour, distinctive assets, shared value of purpose, and driving fame through earned media lead to commercial success, according to a new WARC report analysing the winning campaigns in the Cannes Creative Effectiveness Lions,
Creative Effectiveness Lions 2023 - Insights from the winners is based on judges’ commentary, interviews with winners and industry experts, while a data lens has been applied to the winners to reveal the most common media and creative strategies used in this award-winning body of work.
Commenting on the report, Amy Rodgers, Head of Content, WARC Creative, said: “Findings in this study are critical to understanding how marketers are meeting business goals and driving sustainable impact over time. The winners of this category are unquestionably creative, and now awarded for their effectiveness too. They are simple but disruptive ideas that really work to drive business growth.”
Four key themes
- Finding joy and levity
After a few years of decline in humour in advertising, 2022 saw an uptick and this year’s creative effectiveness winners reflected a more light-hearted approach, even to serious issues. Humour is memorable, distinctive and persuasive, and people gravitate towards positive emotions.
‘Invaluable Food’ by Leo Burnett for food festival Madrid Fusion, ‘Hack Market’ by Marcel Paris for online marketplace Back Market, and ‘Apologize the Rainbow’ for confectionary brand Skittles by DDB Chicago, all used this strategy to their advantage in very different campaigns.
- Distinctive assets become the campaign
This year’s creative effectiveness category winners saw brand equity in distinctive assets used at the core of the campaign: the assets became the idea.
This was the case for ‘Foamy Haircut’ by Africa São Paulo for Brazilian beer brand Brahma and ‘Draw Ketchup’ for sauce brand Heinz Ketchup by Rethink Canada. They both applied creativity to their product iconicity and tapped into the emotional connection that consumers have with brands they love.
- Redefining purpose
There’s a shift in purpose from brands driving change not as an obligation but as an opportunity to create shared value, so benefiting both the business and the challenge or issue they are aligned with.
The Grand Prix, ‘Shah Rukh Khan My Ad’, for chocolate brand Cadbury by Ogilvy Mumbai, created shared value by supporting the supply chain for its Celebrations product in India by promoting small businesses.
- Driving fame through earned media
Be it to create behavioural change, drive ticket sales or raise money, winners harnessed the power of earned media to generate mass attention and participate in culture. Reflecting this change, the use of word-of-mouth as both a media channel and an objective, is up this year.
The crowdfunding campaign ‘Our Worst Vintage’ by Seven.One Ad Factory for wine brand Flutwein, relied on the power of donated and earned media to reach, and raise, millions.
A sample of the report can be downloaded here. The full report is available to WARC Creative subscribers. It will also be discussed on an upcoming WARC Cannes Creative Effectiveness podcast.
CMO Conversations: Diageo’s Susan Jones on media, gen AI and pivoting through the pandemic
WARC’s Anna Hamill is joined by Susan Jones, Chief Digital Officer at Diageo, in the fourth and final episode in our series of CMO interviews.
Listen to the podcast in full here
Timestamps
02:13 – Diageo’s growth in the last few years.
03:54 – How Diageo brands pivoted.
05:07 – Evolutions of the customer journey.
09:11 – Data priorities for Diageo.
11:33 – Value added experience lessons.
13:35 – AI opportunities.
17:10 – D2C habits post-pandemic.
18:45 – Marketing Catalyst, Diageo’s bespoke tool to advise marketers on effective spending.
22:45 – How are you building your teams and capabilities?
24:03 – Changes in consumer buying behaviours considering the tough economic times.
25:13 – New opportunities in the category.
New categories enter sports sponsorship
From the glamour of Paris to the sedate suburbs of Bournemouth, there are signs that the world of sports sponsorship is being shaken up as luxury and B2B brands enter the market.
What’s happening
- LVMH recently announced it would sponsor the 2024 Olympics in Paris, in a €150m deal that includes designing the winner’s medals.
- Louis Vuitton has just signed up its first athlete as a brand ambassador. It is also involved in the 2023 Rugby World Cup taking place in France in the autumn.
- Prada has sponsored the China women’s football team, whose interest in the FIFA Women’s World Cup has just ended. (Pre-tournament, a post of the team wearing its suits was viewed 300 million times on Weibo.)
- A world away from these, business data analytics firm Dun & Bradstreet is to become official training kit sponsor for AFC Bournemouth in football’s English Premier League.
- It joins other B2B football sponsors including Oracle (Premier League), DXC Technology (Manchester United), FICO (Chelsea), Standard Chartered (Liverpool).
What it means
As a French company, it’s not necessarily that surprising that LVMH would choose to associate itself with two global sporting events taking place in its home country. But as the example of Prada demonstrates, there’s a recognition of the huge levels of media attention and viewing figures such events bring for brands, giving them opportunities to put themselves in front of a whole new audience.
Meanwhile, as the Premier League cracks down on sponsorship by gambling companies, there are opportunities for new categories to step in. Online car companies and crypto businesses have already had a go, B2B companies may be next.
Sourced from Financial Times, WWD, Glossy
Amazon sees 22% growth in advertising services
Retail, technology – and increasingly advertising – giant, Amazon reported brisk growth in its advertising business in Q2 2023, as the business segment now swells to just under half the size of its AWS cloud business.
Why Amazon ads matter
No longer an advertising minnow among giants, Amazon’s sheer reach and irresistible proximity to the point of purchase has turned its advertising business into one of the most influential developments in recent media history, not to mention a big and fast-growing business for the everything store.
The details
- During an upbeat earnings report, in which the company grew overall revenues 11% year on year to $134.4 billion, the company also announced market-pleasing profit margin increase as the company showed it had brought pandemic-era cost increases to heel.
- Advertising remains a relatively small part of the overall revenue mix, having now reached $10.7 billion for the quarter, but it is currently the fastest-growing major business segment for the company having been able to maintain a +20% growth rate in each of the last six quarters.
Speaking on a call with investors, CFO Brian Oslavsky explained that “performance-based advertising offerings continue to be the largest contributor” to the segment’s growth.
Selling as a service
The deeper shift in Amazon’s business tracks the growth of third-party sellers on its platform – which now stands at 60% of the total unit mix – a strategy that indicates a progression toward the companying growing into a commercial layer throughout the internet.
Of course, it is more than just an ad-serving platform, as CEO Andy Jassy noted in a statement: the combination of significant media properties like the NFL’s Thursday Night Football alongside an enviably targetable signed-in audience means that the company is able to offer its services across the proverbial funnel.
The brand view
- While most of the growth in Amazon’s advertising business comes from performance, studies are beginning to suggest that the company’s advertising is capable of helping brand’s sales beyond Amazon.
- The will to spend on Amazon advertising is clearly high, but recent research from Tracksuit and WARC indicate that awareness scores remain vital to brands looking to perform on Amazon – effectively, performance is not enough.
In context
News of Amazon’s ad business growth comes amid a much murkier picture for the industry at large. For the major agency groups, a pullback in advertising spend from American tech companies, amid a wider spending slowdown, is beginning to weigh on their financial performance.
Sourced from Amazon, WARC, Seeking Alpha, FT
Aussies trust streaming ads
The majority of ad-supported viewers in Australia trust ads on TV and streaming services, and more than half remember ads most within those environments, according to new research from Magnite.
The sell-side advertising company’s study, Streaming TV’s New Era: How Ads Are Powering Streaming’s Future in Australia*, found that two thirds (65%) of TV viewers watch ad-supported streaming, and the effectiveness of TV advertising, including streaming, drives a high level of trust and recall.
Streaming’s immersiveness is key
Streaming TV’s immersive viewing environment captures viewers’ attention for longer periods than social media and wins in terms of ad attention and recall: 92% of ad-supported viewers said they tend to watch streaming TV content for a long period (more than 30 minutes) each time they tune in. Social media users, while opening apps multiple times a day, spend just a few minutes on each session.
Main findings
- Among ad-supported viewers, 83% trust the ads they see within TV and streaming services, compared to 58% of social media users who trust ads, including video ads, within social.
- In addition, 57% of ad-supported streamers remember ads the most within TV (including streaming services).
- More than half (55%) of non-streamers would likely use a new free or reduced-rate service with ads; 63% of paid, ad-free streamers are happy to see ads in order to lower their monthly streaming service bills.
- Seven in ten (69%) ad-supported streamers are more likely to make a purchase from a brand that they engaged with across multiple devices.
Magnite says
“We’re witnessing a transformation of the TV landscape as ad-supported streaming viewership is achieving scale throughout Australia and almost as many consumers are watching TV shows on streaming services with ads as traditional TV” – Juliette Stead, Head of JAPAC at Magnite.
*Based on an online survey of 1,242 respondents aged 16-74 who watch 7+ hours of TV (including streaming) a week
Sourced from Magnite
What the major drinks companies’ results say about pricing power
Big companies need to justify heavy price increases to avoid consumers turning away and looking elsewhere – this week’s results announcement from three major drinks companies – AB InBev, Diageo, and Heineken – show how pricing power, and therefore brand strength, is the markets’ new area of focus.
Why the trend matters to marketers
How to sell marketing across the organisation is a vital topic for the marketing discipline in 2023. This week’s company earnings calls from some of the world’s biggest drinks groups are a confluence of different marketing stories, but the most salient is that now investors are hoping to see that companies are able to support any pricing increases made over the last year.
Those that have been successful tend to have strong brands, supported by healthy marketing investments, given that unlike some of the FMCG giants, very few alcohol brands can be considered truly essential to human life.
What happened
AB InBev, Diageo and Heineken all reported results this week:
- AB InBev held firm across its portfolio despite a 10.5% drop in US revenues over the quarter largely due to a boycott of the Bud Light brand. Overall, the company’s revenues over the course of the quarter grew 7.2% to reach $15.1bn; the company’s underlying profitability grew by 5%. Volumes declined 1.5% year on year. the results stress the importance of a 12.8% increase in sales and marketing ( to reach $3.5bn) over the first half of 2023 versus the same period last year.
- Diageo, with a resilient mix of spirit brands, and the distinctiveness-fest that is its singular Guinness beer brand, annual net sales 6.5% (10.7% on a reported basis) to reach $17.1bn. Much of this was driven by a price increase of 7.3% supported by a marketing budget increased by 5.6% versus the previous year. Volumes are down on a reported basis by 7.4%, but operating profits grew 7%.
- Heineken, meanwhile, came in for some pressure from analysts and investors after a 6.6% growth in revenues over the first half of the year accompanied a 6% dip in volumes off the back of price increases of 11.8% in the first half. Operating profits were down 8.6%, causing the company to downgrade its full year forecasts.
The difference
Generally, all three companies tell the same story, but Heineken came in for criticism largely because of a big dip in operating profits largely because of weak demand across Asia, and especially in the key market of Vietnam.
But it all boils down to the companies’ perceived abilities to pass on higher costs and meet analysts expectations in doing so profitably, or at least more profitably than expected. The other side of this is the ability to premiumise, by growing revenues from more expensive brands that are less easily substituted for cheaper alternatives.
Emerging techniques in marketing, such as econometrics, are becoming more mainstream as the pressure mounts on companies to protect share, grow, and pass on price increases and brands seek to model their advertising output according to modelled outcomes rather than just as a percentage of revenues.
The idea behind this is that strong brands are less price elastic so can better support prices in a crisis, and therefore need to look ahead at what they seek to achieve rather than back at what worked before.
Sourced from AB InBev, Diageo, Heineken, WARC
Navigating artificial intelligence as a means of tackling bias
Marketing, an industry fundamentally reliant on understanding and predicting human behaviour, is particularly vulnerable to waves of bias in artificial intellgience, writes Jon Williams, CEO and Founder of The Liberty Guild in a new article for WARC.
Why tackling bias matters


Move away from linear TV accelerates
The proportion of UK viewers who tune in to traditional broadcast TV each week has seen the sharpest ever annual fall – from 83% in 2021 to 79% in 2022, according to the Media Nations 2023 report from communications regulator Ofcom.
Context
In 2019, pre-pandemic, 88% tuned into broadcast TV every week. A year later, streaming services saw subscriptions increase as people stuck at home looked for new ways to entertain themselves. Around two thirds of UK households now subscribe to at least one such service. Analysts at Enders, reported by the Financial Times, expect viewing of linear broadcasting to shrink from two-thirds to less than half of total video viewing by 2028 as streaming services advance.
Time spent is down too
- The average time spent watching broadcast TV each day was down 12%, from 2 hours 59 minutes in 2021, to 2 hours 38 minutes in 2022.
- There was also an 8% drop among ‘core’ older audiences (aged 65+), who appear increasingly likely to take up streaming services.
- For the first time, 16-24-year-olds watched less broadcast TV on average than children aged 4-15 (39 minutes per day compared to 41), as they tune in to only one or two programmes per day (typically sport and popular entertainment or reality programming).
- The average amount of time spent watching TV and video content across all devices in 2022 was 4 hours 28 minutes per person per day, down 12% on 2021 when Covid-19 restrictions may have meant people were spending more time at home watching content.
Key takeaway
The number of programmes with more than four million TV viewers has halved over the past eight years, from 2,490 in 2014, to 1,184 in 2022. At the same time, only 48 programmes averaged more than 4 million TV viewers on streaming platforms in 2022, illustrating, Ofcom said, “just how fragmented the viewing landscape has become”.
Sourced from Ofcom, Financial Times
[Image: Victoria Rain at Pexels]
Rethinking sports sponsorship metrics
Sports sponsorship is usually seen as a way of increasing reach and exposure, but research out of Australia suggests that brands would do better to adopt a “fit comes first” approach.
It’s a live issue there as only last month Alinta Energy ended its sponsorship deal with the Australian Test Cricket team following “ethical objections” by the team’s captain over the company’s climate impact.
The research background
A recently published study from the University of the Sunshine Coast, titled Fan Sponsor Acceptance: So, You Want to Join Our Sports in-Group?, followed Great Southern Bank (then Credit Union Australia) and its sponsorship of cricket’s Big Bash League (BBL) franchise the Brisbane Heat during the 2016/17 season. Using quantitative survey data from BBL television viewers, a model of sponsor acceptance was developed and tested.
Specifically, the research examined how a sense of ‘community’ translated into commercial outcomes, as well as media exposure. “Our study was different because the focus was on an emerging professional sport that did not have ingrained, pre-existing rivalries and tribalism found in the more established leagues in rugby league, Aussie rules and soccer,” explained lead author Dr Lenny Vance.
What the study found
- The alignment of family – BBL was designed as a family experience and young families were a big target market for Great Southern Bank – made the sponsorship a good fit.
- “Community acceptance” of a brand sponsoring a sports team was found to be the best indicator of the sponsorship’s commercial success.
- Since Great Southern Bank wasn’t engaged in any other marketing campaigns at that time, it was possible to show how the sponsorship directly translated into new memberships and new loans sold: it was very successful.
- The tribalism of sports fans did not extend to sponsors; both Brisbane Heat fans and rival fans were positive about the bank’s sponsorship.
Key quote
“It’s got to be about fit and the alignment of the brand values of both the sponsored entity and the organisation” – Dr Lenny Vance, School of Business and Creative Industries, University of the Sunshine Coast.
Sourced from University of the Sunshine Coast
How linear TV and streaming video drive core metrics for Burger King
A study* of Burger King advertising in the US uncovered some important differing impacts of linear TV and YouTube when it came to driving key metrics.
Why it matters


Retail media’s off-platform impact
Retail media ads promise effects beyond on-platform sales, according to new figures from Analytics Partners’ ROI Genome report, indicating how the importance of an integrated measurement strategy across channels is vital to capture e-commerce’s full effects.
Why retail media impact matters
Retail media makes a lot of sense for retailers looking for new, profitable revenue streams, which explains why so many have followed the lead of US-based titans Walmart and Amazon in offering brands an opportunity to get their message in front of consumers close to the point of purchase.
But recently, that narrative has started to shift with retail platforms offering media and marketing services capable of brand-building; this new data adds evidence to this aspect of the emerging channel.
The data
Data from Analytic Partners’ ROI Genome Report (which you can find here), indicates that retail media ads have a broader halo effect on other sales. Looking specifically at Amazon, the data indicates that:
- 45% of overall sales driven by Amazon display ads come through non-Amazon channels
- 23% of sales from sponsored search ads come through non-Amazon channels.
Going broader
The report is a wide-ranging look at marketing through an ROI lens, which ultimately argues that digital marketing alone isn’t enough to grow a brand, especially if e-commerce teams are siloed off from the rest of the marketing operation, which Analytics Partners estimates would lead to a limiting of overall opportunities.
Meanwhile, despite the ROI focus of a lot of digital marketing over the last 20 years, the report indicates that not only does brand marketing tend to deliver a higher ROI than performance marketing, it also makes performance marketing more efficient.
Of course, ROI is a not the be-all and end-all: marketers can find out more about budgets and ROI on the WARC Podcast with the economist Grace Kite from last year.
Sourced from Analytic Partners, WARC
Livestream shopping in Indonesia and how brands can leverage it
Indonesia’s large population accounted for half of Southeast Asia’s online purchases in 2022 and marketers can consider livestream shopping to further drive brand value and increase revenue.
Why it matters
With more and more Indonesians going online to shop, marketers looking to achieve brand success in livestream shopping need to shape consumers’ expectations, understand the context when pitching a product, and act with empathy.
Takeaways


The open-source threat to brand safety in the AI age
The story of an AI-rejecting artist, Greg Rukowski, whose style is now widely mimicked by the Stable Diffusion community, despite having opted out of its training data, serves as a warning to brands as the world heads into the generative AI era.
Why art matters
That an artist who has asked that their work be removed from a training set should continue to see their style perpetuated on a platform without their consent, the implications for a brand with consistent assets are quite serious.
The issue appears to be that a system like Stable Diffusion is open source, which means that Stability AI is limited in what it can do to police content if the community decides against it.
In the era of ‘meme stocks’, and in the wake of the conservative backlash to a Bud Light activation that led to a boycott, brand safety at the hands of a hostile community of users becomes a significant threat.
The story
Decrypt, the tech news site, carries the story.
- Rukowski is known for his work on Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering. As a result of his extensive back catalogue has become incredibly popular among users of the image-generating AI platform Stable Diffusion.
- So popular, in fact, that his name alone became the most used keyword on Stable Diffusion, used over 400,000 times. A working artist, however, Rukowski like other artists disagreed with Stable Diffusion’s ability for users to invoke artists’ names when creating work – Stability AI removed this feature in its 2.0 update.
- However, the community has now created a LoRa, or a small model that can emulate styles or colours, based on the artist’s style which is now freely available.
- Users are deeply divided on the issue with some saying that the genie is already out of the bottle; others, however, argue that there is an important distinction between what its legally and technically possible and what is ethical.
The marketing view
It’s unlikely that brands will inspire the same sympathy as an independent artist whose imitation is a sincere, if economically threatening, form of flattery.
As the highly controlled Coca-Cola activation, ‘Create Real Magic’ demonstrated, users’ creativity with the help of AI can make a fun and highly engaging campaign.
But the element of control was critical: Coca-Cola designed the system and its parameters. The possibility of LoRas (or mini data training sets) erodes that control.
Sourced from Decrypt, Investopedia, WARC
Is an ‘anti-woke’ parallel economy taking shape in the US?
PublicSq is a minnow in a big pond but the online marketplace that proclaims its values as “Pro-Life, Pro-Family, Pro-Freedom” recently went public in a move that adds yet more fuel to the culture wars in the US.
For example, the pro-family stance advocated by PublicSq could be seen as a potshot at Amazon, a business that can hardly be described as woke but which has offered to cover employees’ travel expenses for abortion if they don’t have access in their home state.
What’s it about
- PublicSq. is aimed at SMEs which espouse its values, including belief that small businesses are “the backbone of the economy” and belief in “the greatness of this Nation”.
- The platform also gives priority to businesses whose products are made in America.
- CEO Michael Seifert has stated the platform is opposed to corporations’ diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, as well as their environmental, social and governance goals and policies.
- “The only way that we are going to topple those corrupt philosophies that are destroying our economy is by shifting consumer spending,” he said, in remarks reported by the Washington Post.
Why it might matter
Brands’ have become increasingly alert to issues around DEI and ESG, but as recent high-profile episodes have demonstrated – think Bud Light, Target – there’s a vocal opposition to a progressive agenda. And just as some consumers actively choose to support brands backing such causes, so too some will actively avoid them.
Big brands won’t be selling their products on PublicSq. but it will be interesting to see whether the platform gains serious traction with consumers accustomed to shopping at Amazon and Walmart and if it gains pickup after brand controversies. One of the people involved in taking PublicSq. public believes it can become a cornerstone of a “parallel economy” comprising conservative businesses and shoppers.
Key stats
- PublicSq. hosts more than 55,000 small businesses and has a customer base of over 1.1 million consumers.
- With a market capitalization of around $353m, it’s less than 1% the size of Target.
Sourced from Washington Post
Environmental claims must be backed up with environmental evidence
As regulators require more transparency and disclosure from companies on climate and ESG initiatives, brands will again need to pivot and reconsider what is possible and what isn’t when it comes to their brand communications.
That’s according to Suzanne Parker, Strategy Partner at AMV BBDO, speaking at the reent Bloomberg Sustainable Business Summit.Brna
Brands and agencies are in the same boat
Brands are asking their agencies for advice on sustainability, but many of them are also struggling to navigate an increasingly knotty landscape with emerging regulations and a fear of greenwashing.
Regulators are cracking down
Already, the UK’s advertising regulator has cracked down on brands pushing the envelope with their green claims, with more than 20 enforcements so far, including against airlines, banks and automakers. Marketers must be thorough and clear in understanding sustainability work through the company’s entire supply chain, not just the storytelling part.
“Since there’s going to be regulatory bodies, we need to listen to them because they’re doing the right thing. But let’s think about how we can be creative in our solution, also how we can make sure what we’re doing is something that’s translatable to customers,” Parker said.
Upskilling is required
The entire advertising industry needs to upskill to be able to understand how to talk about sustainability within a brand marketing context, Parker believes, especially under the harsh spotlight of scrutiny. “It’s one thing for us to be able to sell chocolate. It’s another thing for us to understand the complexity of something like a cocoa supply chain, or to tell consumers about ethically sourced chocolate,” Parker said.
“We have a big job to do to continue to upskill and work with partners, and [figure out] what we can and can’t say,” she added.
Key takeaways
- In most markets, environmental claims must be backed up with obective environmental evidence – not by market practice or by good feelings or ambitions.
- While marketers may talk about sustainability every day, the average consumer doesn’t and has little comprehension of marketing claims. Education is essential to help them understand.
- The marketing industry should see regulation of sustainability claims from companies as an opportunity rather than a hurdle.
For more, read the full report: Confronting the knotty reality of sustainability communications
More than 8 in 10 APAC shoppers wait for Mega Sale Days: Survey
Mega Sale Days (MSD) have become an essential part of the holiday season, with 83% of year-end shoppers in Asia Pacific taking advantage of sales events to make a purchase compared to the global average of 70%. APAC shoppers also contributed to the largest increase in MSD spending, according to Meta’s Seasonal Holidays Study.
Why it matters
Shoppers are planning early for Mega Sale Days and marketers must do the same to offer customers value and remain competitive in a tight market. AI can help businesses to achieve this by automating campaigns or analysing performance and comparing what works best, thus saving time and enabling more effective use of resources.
Key insights
- 83% of year-end shoppers in APAC take advantage of sales events to make a purchase compared to the global average of 70%.
- APAC saw the largest increase in MSD spending at US$382 per person – a 13% rise vs. the global average increase of 5%.
- MSDs take the spotlight in times of economic uncertainty as APAC shoppers continue to spend while maximising savings.
- Around seven in ten holiday shoppers are driven to participate in MSDs by prices and discounts.
- They spend equally across 11.11 (26%), 12.12 (25%) and Black Friday and Cyber Monday (24%).
- 55% of year-end shoppers made a cross-border purchase during MSDs, with 49% citing cheaper products as a top reason.
- Despite caution around global economic headwinds, over one in three say they are spending more during the year-end shopping season.
- Businesses can reach specific shopper personas by starting early to build enthusiasm and gain momentum.
- They can also partner creators to leverage co-branded marketing channels and personalise at scale by tapping automation.
Background
Meta’s latest Seasonal Holidays Study by YouGov surveyed over 38,000 holiday shoppers aged 18+ across 31 markets for insights into evolving shopping habits around the world. In APAC, the survey reached over 14,000 people across 12 APAC markets.
Major League Cricket takes a leaf from the IPL playbook
The recently concluded inaugural Major League Cricket tournament – won by MI New York – attracted some high-profile international players, while significant investment by the organisers indicates the tournament will surely get bigger in the future and offer intriguing marketing opportunities for brands.
Background
Cricket is gradually making its way onto the US radar: some of next year’s T20 World Cup will be played in the US and the game could also be included in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
So it’s timely that a group of investors, mostly of South Asian heritage, have poured $1bn into American Cricket Enterprises with the aim of replicating the success of the India Premier League (IPL) in the US. Several of the six teams that took part in the first tournament even take their names from existing IPL teams, eg the Texas Super Kings.
The move also comes at a time when US interest in baseball is not what it used to be – fewer young people play and TV audiences are declining. Some observers think a successful cricket T20 format could force baseball to reinvent itself.
Why MLC matters
- Cricket is the world’s second most popular sport, with some 2.5 billion fans around the world, while the US is the world’s largest sports market.
- “Major League Cricket can easily be the number two league in the world [behind IPL],” says Vijay Srinivasan, the man who launched Willow TV, America’s first dedicated cricket broadcaster. If that really is the case, then brands may be fighting to be associated with it in a similar way to the Super Bowl.
- But even if the format doesn’t achieve that wider success, there’s still plenty to interest brands: the “existing fan base is wealthy, successful and passionate about the sport”, Srinivasan told the Financial Times.
Takeaways
- There are around 6 million US cricket fans so there is plenty of room to grow the audience.
- Because the MLC only lasts a couple of weeks, it’s easier for teams to attract major stars – that makes it a more attractive proposition for fans who are able to see players in their prime, not when they’re easing towards retirement.
What next?
At some point American Cricket Enterprises will need to attract “cricket curious” Americans away from other sports and to sell media rights to extend cricket’s reach as far as possible,
Sourced from Financial Times, Ad Age
[Image: Major League Cricket]
Nicotine pouch promotions under fire
Despite advertising bans on tobacco and vapes, some major tobacco companies have found a loophole in regulation that has allowed them to advertise under-lip nicotine pouches, according to reports.
The Observer newspaper in the UK found that some new brands like Velo (owned by British American Tobacco) and Nordic Spirit (Japan Tobacco International) have been able to deploy influencer and event advertising, including some free sampling, of the products.
Examples include Velo, which held a party attended by influencers and rappers at which free samples were available. Nordic Spirit, meanwhile, has partnered with numerous music festivals around the UK.
In the UK, pouches are relatively new and largely unregulated, meaning that under-18 consumers can buy them, and as they are not classed as tobacco-related products are allowed to advertise on social media – though Instagram, commenting, says that tobacco related ads are not allowed on the site, the paper adds.
There exists, however, very little regulation around the issue.
Why the story matters
The story hinges on whether the marketing activity is “socially responsible” according to the Advertising Standards Authority, which means not directly targeting children: presence at parties and festivals may appeal to young people but it doesn’t mean that they were given to young people, given the over-18 nature of these events.
This said, the product (and any nicotine product) is addictive, and it comes amid an increase in vaping among teenagers using products that are sweetly flavoured and colourful.
The rise of vaping has caused concern around the world, with some of the most visible brands in major markets, like Juul in the US (of which Marlboro maker Altria held a minority stake), which became something of a teen status symbol before being banned. Juul’s second act in the US has seen the brand promise highly limited flavours and on-device age verification.
Sourced from the Observer, Wall Street Journal
[Image: BAT/Velo]
Latin America's Gen Z is looking for humour
Gen Z is the least happy, most lonely, anxious and stressed-out generation in Latin America, according to new research which may explain why more than half are willing to pay more for brands that have a sense of humour.
A quantitative study – commissioned by The Coca-Cola Company – compared the values, concerns, and media use of Gen Z, millennials, Gen X and Boomers across four Latin American countries: Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and Argentina.
Why it matters


Heineken volumes dip as drinkers pull back from high prices
Heineken, the Netherlands-headquartered beer company, was under pressure on announcing its half year results as investors looked for signs that its brands are strong enough to withstand hefty price rises.
Why Heineken’s results matter
Most major multinationals have had to raise prices over the last 18 months, increases that are beginning to affect volumes. Unlike some FMCG giants reporting this earnings season, price rises in less essential categories like beer are harder to pull off without buyers pulling back – a phenomenon that Heineken anticipated last February as inflation began to rocket.
With inflation beginning to ease and Heineken having front-loaded price rises of 11.8% globally this year, the trick now will be whether the company can protect market share considering its premiumisation-at-scale strategy – a gamble that some investors have deemed “less than wholly successful”. Hope comes in the form of commodity and energy prices, which are expected to fall next year, and the strength of its brands.
In brief
According to Heineken’s half year earnings release, the brewer saw:
- 6% drop in volumes (worse than the 3.4% analysts had predicted), though it did see slight volume growth in its flagship Heineken brand of 1.7%.
- Revenues grew 6.6%.
- The group reported that profits were down 8.6%. While it forecasts an eventual full year of profit growth the company has revised its projections downwards slightly.
The company reports that its vital premium beer volumes also declined 6.5%, but driven mostly by heavy declines in Vietnam and Russia (which it is in the process of exiting). Elsewhere, its premium brands held share, even growing in the low single digits thanks to brands like Birra Moretti, Beavertown, and Desperados.
The brewer faced weaker-than-expected demand across Asia, its most profitable region, especially in Vietnam where it owns three of the top four brands in the country, according to Global Data. Across the region, half year volumes fell 13.2%
Looking ahead
The company expects pricing growth to moderate while it hopes to see volume trends “gradually improving to a low-single-digit decline.” In profit terms, the company expects a full year operating profit growth in the low single digits.
Sourced from Heineken, WARC, Financial Times, Global Data
Email this content