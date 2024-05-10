Occasion marketing for Chinese brands going global | WARC | The Feed
Occasion marketing for Chinese brands going global
‘Milestone’ moments like Christmas, Ramadan, Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and the Super Bowl are critical for brands seeking instant impact – in a new Spotlight on Chinese brands going global, WARC explores how to get involved effectively.
Why occasion marketing matters
There is no shortage of overseas marketing calendars in the market for Chinese outbound brands, but marketers must concentrate their efforts on key moments to avoid spreading resources too thin.
Typically, these calendars are listicles that name all the festivals and public holidays in a specific region; however, not every single one may be a crucial point in the marketing cycle.
How to engage
- The advice is to cultivate momentum with overseas occasions; don’t stagnate with just passive attention but introduce interactivity to generate “active attention”, salience, and memorability, even after the festival or event.
- Take part in regular reflections on how to leverage these occasions; avoid using Western holidays solely for promotional purposes. Without profound cultural insight, a Chinese brand risks being incongruent in a foreign market.
What’s in the report?
Tips for advertisers:
Assess the suitability of the occasion for your brand. Explore opportunities in lesser-known events and differentiate yourself from competitors. While discounts are common during such shopping sprees, ensure they enhance the value proposition rather than erode it.
Tips for agencies:
Assist brand clients in understanding diverse cultural insights and nuances, as well as how sociocultural shifts may have evolved the occasion over time. Develop comprehensive content that enriches the consumer experience, complemented by strategic search strategies to amplify reach.
Tips for media owners:
Provide deeper platform expertise to outbound Chinese companies less familiar with Western digital media practices, facilitating their integration into the market. Occasions coincide with periods of high media usage and data-driven audience insights into peak times and optimal content.
