Nvidia posts another 260%+ quarter on AI demand | WARC | The Feed

Nvidia posts another 260%+ quarter on AI demand
NVIDIA, the computing company behind GPU chips that are emerging as critical infrastructure for the running of artificial intelligence software, has posted another huge quarter with 262% year-on-year revenue growth as the AI boom continues.
Why NVIDIA matters
Consecutive quarters of enormous revenue growth reveal a strong trend, which even beat analysts’ upbeat expectations. It all comes down to some of the biggest tech companies in the world – increasingly cloud computing companies – including Microsoft, Google, Meta and Amazon intent on building out their data center infrastructure in order to provide AI capabilities far and wide.
What’s going on
NVIDIA has been breaking records, as CEO Jensen Huang says “the next industrial revolution has begun”:
- Revenues of $26bn in the quarter, up 18% from the previous quarter and 262% year-on-year.
- Data center revenues of $22.6bn, up 23% quarter-on-quarter and 427% year-on-year.
“Our data center growth was fueled by strong and accelerating demand for generative AI training and inference [query responses] on the Hopper platform,” explained Huang in a press release, referring to NVIDIA’s AI-specific Hopper architecture.
“Beyond cloud service providers, generative AI has expanded to consumer internet companies, and enterprise, sovereign AI, automotive and healthcare customers, creating multiple multibillion-dollar vertical markets.”
Critically, demand remains “way ahead of supply” Huang told investors, a situation expected to continue into next year, even as the company rolls out a new generation of chips under the Blackwell line, which it says are twice as powerful as the Hopper chip architecture.
AI in context
NVIDIA’s wild success is perhaps more of a reflection of the AI race for supremacy among the tech giants rather than a direct proxy to the uses of AI in the real world, either by normal businesses or individuals.
NVIDIA’s latest results come as the European Union lays out its landmark AI rules, which are meant to enshrine a level of transparency and accountability in the technology – elements expected to ease its adoption among more reticent users and companies.
Rules and norms will help to shift the technology out of the lofty peaks of the hype cycle and show what kind of returns it is likely to bring to organisations and, crucially, how long they will take to appear.
