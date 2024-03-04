Nomad Foods ‘plays offence’ in 2024 | WARC | The Feed
Nomad Foods ‘plays offence’ in 2024
Frozen foods business Nomad Foods is “playing offence” in 2024, according to its chairman and co-founder, as it continues to increase marketing spend following a 30% boost during Q4 last year.
Noam Gottesman made the remarks as the company, whose brands include Findus, Birds Eye and Goodfellas, reported record-high net sales in 2023 and a return to “normal operating cadence”.
Why A&P matters
Advertising and promotion forms an integral part of Nomad Foods’ “flywheel”, along with revenue growth management and innovation, CEO Stefan Descheemaeker told an earnings call. It’s investing more overall and being more selective about the brands it supports “so that’s a big boost for these categories”.
Takeaways
- Overall advertising and promotional spend increased by nearly 13% in 2023, and that will increase further in 2024.
- Much of the Q4 increase in A&P spending went against the company’s top 20 “Must Win Battles”, which account for around half of retail sales.
- The company is also directing spending into “surgical promotion intervention” to tackle the threat from private label.
- A Q1 master brand campaign aims to “drive greater affinity to the company’s brands, to build an emotional connection to our brands and to remind consumers of the most relevant and loved aspects of their relationship with our iconic brands”, Descheemaeker said.
- “Higher A&P will also help reignite our innovation engine,” he added, explaining that new products had fallen below the target 5% of annual sales in 2023.
- The company sees opportunities in “low-risk innovation” as it takes products that are successful in one country and tests them in neighbouring markets (eg fish and chips, popular in the UK, has become a $40m product in France over a five-year period “with with very little A&P”.
Key quote
“Overall, we think that A&P is going to go even faster than our sales … it was absolutely crucial for us to be able to keep our gross margin, so that we would be able to reinvest behind the brands” – Stefan Descheemaeker, CEO at Nomad Foods.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Nomad Foods]
