NIVEA has its best-ever year | WARC | The Feed

NIVEA has its best-ever year
Brand growth Skin care, sun protection Strategy
Beiersdorf claims to have been the fastest-growing beauty company in 2023, driven in large part by the success of its flagship NIVEA brand.
Key stats
- “2023 was not just a good year for NIVEA, it was the brand’s best this century,” Beiersdorf CEO Vincent Warnery told an earnings call as he reported it had surpassed the €5bn sales threshold for the first time.
- “Double-digit growth in every region and every category, well-balanced mix in price and volume and outperformance of the competition led to outstanding organic growth of 16.2%,” he added.
Success factors
- A shift to a more globalized approach in NIVEA’s operating model.
- Fewer but better and bigger innovations, such as the patented ingredient LUMINOUS630 – “ a powerful engine behind the success in the Face Care category”, noted Warnery.
- An e-commerce business that outperformed the market, growing by 19% (sales of the NIVEA Luminous range doubled in China despite only selling via cross-border e-commerce activities).
The future
- Beiersdorf is looking to invest further in its marketing budget, both in absolute terms as well as percent of sales.
- Enhanced infrastructure and supply chain capabilities will enable it to meet growing demand and exploit global white space opportunities.
- It plans to drive premiumization of its products in China and extend its presence in India into the face care category.
- “NIVEA has not been very active in conquering new categories in our established markets, and we are now also aiming to change that,” said Warnery.
- An enhanced e-commerce operating model will include a focus on full-funnel media data and insights as well as on a strong omni-channel strategy.
Key quote
“Despite the record figures NIVEA is already achieving, we are not yet present with NIVEA in 60% of the global face care market and also still absent from 50% of the sun market … the sky is the limit” – Vincent Warnery, CEO at Beiersdorf.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Beiersdorf]
