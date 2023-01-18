Nike backs membership, innovation and DTC for growth | WARC | The Feed

Personalisation Driving innovation Brand growth

Nike Inc, the global sportswear company with brands including Jordan and Converse, is leaning into its booming membership model as the key to growing customer lifetime value as well as attracting new shoppers, according to the company’s CEO.

Why it matters

In recent years, Nike has been a brand leader in scaling up alternative retail business models. With its global scale and instant recognisability, Nike has shown that the right strategy, membership and direct-to-consumer models can be hugely successful.