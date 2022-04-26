Nike and Real Madrid: When digital drives growth and personalisation | WARC | The Feed

As consumer behaviour in the new normal accelerates digital consumption, brands are refreshing their customer approach and engagement strategies to grow in a post-COVID world.
Why it matters
Post-pandemic, marketers recognise that digital is not a premium concept and that brands have to embrace digital, not only in their end-user experiences but at every step of the value chain.
Takeaways
- Nike’s direct-to-consumer model and fulfilment strategy connect the brand quickly and directly with buyers.
- Amid COVID disruptions to sporting events, Real Madrid’s real-time fan data engages them inside and outside the stadium.
- To drive engagement, brands can create connected...