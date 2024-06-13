Nigeria advertising industry delivers ₦605.2bn | WARC | The Feed
Nigeria advertising industry delivers ₦605.2bn
The advertising industry contributed ₦605.2bn (US$406m) to the Nigerian economy last year, according to a new study commissioned by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).
The figure, produced by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), includes both media and non-working media expenditure and amounts to 0.7% of GDP.
Takeaways
- The study found that total expenditure on marketing communications has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% over the past six years.
- That trajectory is projected to continue, with spending predicted to reach ₦893bn by 2028, when the sector is expected to contribute 1.08% to Nigeria’s GDP.
- The top three contributors to spending between 2018 and 2023 were cable TV (25.5%), digital media (18.5%), and creative & content production (13.4%).
- A series of recommendations include: developing greater operational coordination between broadcasters, agencies, and advertisers; encouraging strategic alliances among industry players; combining international best practices with local initiatives; and better tracking of consumer spending and behaviour patterns.
Why it matters
The study, reported by Business Day, also highlights the importance of the industry’s multiplier effect, finding that for every ₦1 spent on marketing communications, the nation’s GDP increases by ₦16.5. Elsewhere, research has found that advertising fuelled about 15% of growth for the major G20 economies between 2001 and 2010, while a UK study calculated that £1 invested in advertising generated £6 for the UK economy.
Context
The study comes as drinks business Diageo announced it is selling its majority stake in its Guinness Nigeria subsidiary to Singaporean conglomerate Toloram, although it will retain ownership of the Guinness brand, licensing it to Guinness Nigeria.
In doing so, it becomes the latest in a series of international consumer businesses to exit Nigeria because of the country’s currency and economic problems. Others that have ended local production over the past year have included Procter & Gamble, Unilever and Kimberly-Clark, with brands either being imported or produced by other companies under licence.
