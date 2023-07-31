Nicotine pouch promotions under fire | WARC | The Feed
Nicotine pouch promotions under fire
Despite advertising bans on tobacco and vapes, some major tobacco companies have found a loophole in regulation that has allowed them to advertise under-lip nicotine pouches, according to reports.
The Observer newspaper in the UK found that some new brands like Velo (owned by British American Tobacco) and Nordic Spirit (Japan Tobacco International) have been able to deploy influencer and event advertising, including some free sampling, of the products.
Examples include Velo, which held a party attended by influencers and rappers at which free samples were available. Nordic Spirit, meanwhile, has partnered with numerous music festivals around the UK.
In the UK, pouches are relatively new and largely unregulated, meaning that under-18 consumers can buy them, and as they are not classed as tobacco-related products are allowed to advertise on social media – though Instagram, commenting, says that tobacco related ads are not allowed on the site, the paper adds.
There exists, however, very little regulation around the issue.
Why the story matters
The story hinges on whether the marketing activity is “socially responsible” according to the Advertising Standards Authority, which means not directly targeting children: presence at parties and festivals may appeal to young people but it doesn’t mean that they were given to young people, given the over-18 nature of these events.
This said, the product (and any nicotine product) is addictive, and it comes amid an increase in vaping among teenagers using products that are sweetly flavoured and colourful.
The rise of vaping has caused concern around the world, with some of the most visible brands in major markets, like Juul in the US (of which Marlboro maker Altria held a minority stake), which became something of a teen status symbol before being banned. Juul’s second act in the US has seen the brand promise highly limited flavours and on-device age verification.
Sourced from the Observer, Wall Street Journal
[Image: BAT/Velo]
