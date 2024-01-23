Your selections:
Newspapers face print tipping point within five years | WARC | The Feed
Newspapers face print tipping point within five years
The news media landscape is likely to change markedly within the next five years as falling circulations finally force a drastic reappraisal of the economics of printed newspapers.
The numbers
- The most recent ABC figures, for December 2023, show a modest month-on-month increase at some titles (including Financial Times +4%, Sunday Mail +5%).
- But the bigger picture is grim with year-on-year falls of anywhere between -2% (Metro) and -19% (Sunday People) for those titles reporting figures publicly.
- Fixed costs (printing plants, distribution) remain high even as circulation and advertising revenue are declining. Other resources, including journalist jobs, are being cut at many publishers.
- Newsprint has an older core readership, typically in their 50s, and their life expectancy is another factor publishers have to consider.
The Reach story
- Reach, one of the UK’s biggest newspaper owners, has seen traditional print operations decline by 17% annually over the past four years.
- In December 2023, year-on-year circulation fell at the Daily Mirror (-13%), Daily Express (-13%) and Daily Star (-14%).
- Jim Mullen, chief executive of Reach, has told staff that there is between five and seven years of profitable business left in newsprint, the Guardian reported. (The Guardian is one of eight national titles that now keeps ABC circulations private.)
- At the moment print supports the digital business, Mullen said, but “digital will get to a point where it will repay that debt and support the print business and keep those titles running”.
The online experience
- The annoying number of ads and pop-ups on Reach title websites is necessary if the business is to offset a decline in print advertising, according to Mullen – especially if people aren’t prepared to pay for content online.
- He also stressed the volume of content. “I need to get the page views, that is the way we sell advertising blocks, and advertising blocks deliver revenue,” he said. “I know it is not ideal. We don’t talk about engagement and quality.”
Sourced from Guardian, Press Gazette
