Newsgathering hedge fund raises questions about partial media | WARC | The Feed

Newsgathering hedge fund raises questions about partial media
Hunterbrook, a newsgathering hedge fund that aims to take a financial position on the stocks that its journalists get scoops on, raises significant questions about the integrity of the media at a time when the business model behind news is struggling.
Why a hedge fund with journalists matters
When does a journalist stop being an impartial reporter of facts and start becoming a corporate investigator? That line has now further blurred with this news. Good for the hedge fund whose hunches and analysis are now backed by newsworthy evidence; bad, most likely, for the fast-diminishing trust in the news profession as a whole.
But the story speaks to another critical trend: that of the two-paced ad market as identified by WARC Media late last year.
Effectively, the enormous growth of digital ad media has obscured a decline elsewhere: the total spend in media environments where ads run alongside professionally produced content. This means that producing the stuff that people rely on is becoming increasingly difficult to do under an advertiser-funded model.
The story
The Financial Times reports on Hunterbrook, a VC-backed hedge fund that makes trades based on articles written by its affiliated journalists, which has just raised $100m in funding.
- The logic, says publisher Sam Koppelman in comments to the paper, is that people have been using news to make financial decisions that make them rich for years; “good reporting shouldn’t have to be bad business,” he argues. Journalists, he believes, have been “radically undervalued”.
- Claiming to have a layer of compliance, Hunterbrook says that its newsroom’s scoops will only come from publicly available information, according to the FT.
- Its first story reported on United Wholesale Mortgage; it took a short position on its stock while taking a long position on a rival. UWM has criticised accuracies in the story, called the financial positions unethical, and accused Hunterbrook of sensationalising public information.
Experiments in new models
It’s worth noting how there are experimental new ways of playing with formats – witness the explosion of audio-first news organisations growing off the back of the podcast boom – and playing with business models.
It’s one thing to solicit subscriptions or donations in exchange for funding, as these are typically framed as a path to protecting impartiality; it’s quite another for a news organisation to effectively bet on the news on which it reports.
But it wouldn’t be the first time. Back in 2007, WIRED reported on how Sharesleuth, which is owned by billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, found much of its funding by shorting the stocks of the companies that the news site reported on – a model that has drawn widespread criticism throughout the project’s history.
There are also several investment firms like Hindenburg Research and Muddy Waters that both investigate companies and then take positions. In Hunterbrook’s case, there will be something of a wall between Hunterbrook and Hunterbrook Media (its newsroom).
Sourced from the Financial Times, WIRED, WARC
